Barcelona told to pay €40 million to sign Real Madrid and Arsenal target - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly set a €40 million price tag for Barcelona to sign full-back Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese star is also a target for Real Madrid and Arsenal this summer.

As per a report in SPORT, Pep Guardiola is ready to let go of Cancelo in the summer when he returns from his loan at Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga side have a €70 million option to sign the defender permanently but are unlikely to activate it.

The Portuguese is now a target for Barcelona, who are keen on signing a right-back. Xavi has demanded the club get a new player in for the right flank as he does not want to use Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto at the position.

However, they are not alone in the race as Real Madrid are also in the market for a right back. They are also keen on Cancelo while Mikel Arteta is also looking to add the Manchester City player to his squad at Arsenal.

Barcelona and Real Madrid target on leaving Manchester City

Joao Cancelo was not happy to see his game time reduce at Manchester City. The Portugal international wanted to play regularly and thus pushed for a move away in the January window.

After joining Bayern Munich on loan, he told O Jogo:

"As I already said, he [Guardiola] found a way to play, after the World Cup, in which he started playing with a full-back more inside, where I also played, and he liked what he saw with Rico and Nathan. I think a player is always a bit selfish. Any player wants to feel important, wants to play and anyone who says otherwise is lying. A competitive player, like me, who aspires to win titles, just wants to play."

He continued:

"It's like Pep said, I need to play to be happy. It's not a question of devaluing my teammates, because others are on the bench to play. But I thought I deserved to play and he didn't. So we talked, it was a conversation, not a discussion, and we decided that the best thing would be for me to leave this market. An opportunity I couldn't refuse. But I'm very grateful to City and the fans."

Cancelo is open to leaving Manchester City in the summer and reports in AS suggest he is pushing for a move to Barcelona.

