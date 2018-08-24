Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Serie A 2018-19: The Most Valuable Starting XI 

Pranav Byakod
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
873   //    24 Aug 2018, 20:24 IST

Enter capti
Juventus lifted their seventh consecutive Scudetto last year with a squad value of €767.67

The Italian first division is looked at as one of the top 5 leagues across the world and certainly one of the most exciting ones too.

With footballing powerhouses such as Napoli, Roma, Lazio, Fiorentina and the Milan clubs looking to end Juventus' dominant run, many individuals find this league intriguing and exciting.

Each of these clubs possess star players and powerful managers, so every battle between them is watched with the utmost intensity. For this fantasy team, I would be using a 4-2-3-1 formation to incorporate the best players accordingly. Note that all the market values used in this article are derived from Transfermarkt.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnaruma (AC Milan)

AC Mi
AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma in action

19-year-old sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma is touted as the next big player to come out of Italy. The Milan goalkeeper has already made 106 appearances for the club and has attracted interest from big clubs all over the world.

He currently has a market value of €40m according to transfermarkt, which is expected to rise exponentially over the next few years. The Italian is also expected to be Italy's new man behind the sticks after legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retired following their elimination in the FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff round.

Notable Exclusions: Thomas Strakosha (Lazio)(€20m), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)(€20m) and Alban Lafont (Fiorentina)(€18m)

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Napoli Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Gonzalo Higuain Net Worth Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth Serie A Teams
Pranav Byakod
CONTRIBUTOR
Calcio A 18/19: 5 exciting new youngsters to look out for...
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who surpassed their fathers
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2017/18: The best XI of the season
RELATED STORY
5 Players who may score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive Juventus signings
RELATED STORY
How Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Juventus is good news...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive Serie A signings following Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Goalscorers of the 2017-18 Italian Serie A season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today JUV LAZ 09:30 PM Juventus vs Lazio
Tomorrow NAP MIL 12:00 AM Napoli vs Milan
Tomorrow SPA PAR 09:30 PM SPAL vs Parma
27 Aug CAG SAS 12:00 AM Cagliari vs Sassuolo
27 Aug FIO CHI 12:00 AM Fiorentina vs Chievo
27 Aug FRO BOL 12:00 AM Frosinone vs Bologna
27 Aug GEN EMP 12:00 AM Genoa vs Empoli
27 Aug INT TOR 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Torino
27 Aug UDI SAM 12:00 AM Udinese vs Sampdoria
28 Aug ROM ATA 12:00 AM Roma vs Atalanta
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us