Serie A 2018-19: The Most Valuable Starting XI

Juventus lifted their seventh consecutive Scudetto last year with a squad value of €767.67

The Italian first division is looked at as one of the top 5 leagues across the world and certainly one of the most exciting ones too.

With footballing powerhouses such as Napoli, Roma, Lazio, Fiorentina and the Milan clubs looking to end Juventus' dominant run, many individuals find this league intriguing and exciting.

Each of these clubs possess star players and powerful managers, so every battle between them is watched with the utmost intensity. For this fantasy team, I would be using a 4-2-3-1 formation to incorporate the best players accordingly. Note that all the market values used in this article are derived from Transfermarkt.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnaruma (AC Milan)

AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma in action

19-year-old sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma is touted as the next big player to come out of Italy. The Milan goalkeeper has already made 106 appearances for the club and has attracted interest from big clubs all over the world.

He currently has a market value of €40m according to transfermarkt, which is expected to rise exponentially over the next few years. The Italian is also expected to be Italy's new man behind the sticks after legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retired following their elimination in the FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff round.

Notable Exclusions : Thomas Strakosha (Lazio)(€20m), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)(€20m) and Alban Lafont (Fiorentina)(€18m)

