Shelton's late goal helps Sporting KC beat Dynamo 3-2

Associated Press
News 24 Jun 2018, 08:33 IST
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi had a goal and two assists and Khiry Shelton scored a late goal in Sporting Kansas City's 3-2 comeback victory over the Houston Dynamo on Friday night.

Shelton, who came on in the 76th minute, gave Sporting KC its first lead in the 88th. Salloi, on the left side, played a cross to a charging Shelton, who finished from just outside of the 6-yard box to make it 3-2.

Mauro Manotas scored in the opening and closing minutes of the first half to give Houston (6-6-3) a 2-0 lead at the break.

Salloi, a 21-year-old homegrown, slipped the rebound of a shot by Gerso Fernandes inside the near post in the 59th minute and Tim Melia, who finished with four saves, made a diving one-on-one stop of a shot by Mauro Manotas in the 78th. Diego Rubio came on in the 85th minute and scored seconds later to make it 2-2.

Houston's Eric Alexander received his second yellow card and was ejected in the 87th.

Sporting KC (9-2-5) hasn't lost since April 28 and is unbeaten in its last seven matches.

