Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Soccer teams from Genoa have their matches postponed

Associated Press
NEWS
News
52   //    16 Aug 2018, 21:18 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — The two soccer teams from Genoa had their weekend matches postponed on Thursday following the bridge collapse in the Italian city.

At least 39 people were killed in the collapse.

The rescheduled dates for the two matches will be announced "in the coming days."

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero said he has been informed by Juventus that it won't play on Saturday, the day of the funerals. Juventus is scheduled to play at Chievo Verona in what is expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo's competitive debut for his new club.

"In all the other matches scheduled for the first round of Serie A, in memory of the victims of Genoa, one minute of silence will be observed before the start and the teams will take to the field with black armbands," the league said in a statement.

Associated Press
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Two Serie A matches postponed after Genoa...
RELATED STORY
Top 15 Almost Unbreakable Records In The World Soccer...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 teams which slumped after winning the...
RELATED STORY
What Happens When Youth Soccer Players Stop Using Their...
RELATED STORY
Criscito: I was on Genoa bridge shortly before collapse
RELATED STORY
25 Biggest Soccer Stadiums In The World
RELATED STORY
When Soccer Almost Took Over The United States
RELATED STORY
3 top players in recent memory who scored against their...
RELATED STORY
5 Best opening day Premier League matches
RELATED STORY
FIFA world cup: 6 teams who won on home soil
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
Tomorrow CAE NIC 11:30 PM Caen vs Nice
Tomorrow DIJ NAN 11:30 PM Dijon vs Nantes
Tomorrow MON LIL 11:30 PM Monaco vs Lille
Tomorrow REN ANG 11:30 PM Rennes vs Angers SCO
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
Serie A 2018-19
Tomorrow CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
Tomorrow CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us