Squad depth key to league campaign, says Leicester's Shakespeare

by Reuters News 23 Aug 2017, 14:00 IST

Soccer Football - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City - Pre Season Friendly - Wolverhampton, Britain - July 29, 2017 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare before the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/Files

REUTERS - Leicester City must maintain squad depth to deal with the demands of the Premier League season, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Tuesday after giving several fringe players a run-out in a 4-1 League Cup win at Sheffield United.

Shakespeare was impressed with forwards Islam Slimani and Ahmed Musa, as well as England under-21 winger Demarai Gray, who all scored in the Cup win.

"It was important to give the fringe players, or those who haven't played, some game time and when you do that you hope they'll respond in the right way," Shakespeare told reporters.

"They're part of the squad and they carry on.

"We'll need everyone as we go along because it's a tough old season in the Premier League and whether it's a loss of form, a change of tactics or injuries, you have all that to contend with."

Leicester travel to face leaders Manchester United in the league on Saturday.

