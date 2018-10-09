Stuttgart appoint Weinzierl as new coach

Markus Weinzierl

Stuttgart have appointed Markus Weinzierl as their new head coach, two days after sacking Tayfun Korkut.

Weinzierl, who has previously been in charge at Jahn Regensburg and Augsburg, has been out of a role since his dismissal as Schalke coach in June 2017 and has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

He replaces Korkut, who was dismissed after a run of just one win in seven matches at the start of the Bundesliga season.

A 3-1 loss to fellow strugglers Hannover on Saturday saw them drop to the foot of the table, and they have just five points and a goal difference of minus seven.

Weinzierl told the club's official website: "I'm really looking forward to the task. Stuttgart is a big club that is currently in a difficult situation.

"Nevertheless, I am convinced of the potential of the team and the club. I've been watching the Bundesliga intensively over the past few months and am eager to start working with my new team."

Markus #Weinzierl ist neuer Cheftrainer des #VfB Stuttgart. Die Führung des VfB Stuttgart und der 43-jährige Fußballlehrer verständigten sich auf einen ab sofort gültigen Vertrag bis zum 30.06.2020.

Zur Meldung auf https://t.co/BsTppMGcO5: https://t.co/EZA4pp1Nik pic.twitter.com/UTvZcfqo5Q — VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) October 9, 2018