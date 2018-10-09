×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stuttgart appoint Weinzierl as new coach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    09 Oct 2018, 18:02 IST
Markus Weinzierl - cropped
Markus Weinzierl

Stuttgart have appointed Markus Weinzierl as their new head coach, two days after sacking Tayfun Korkut.

Weinzierl, who has previously been in charge at Jahn Regensburg and Augsburg, has been out of a role since his dismissal as Schalke coach in June 2017 and has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

He replaces Korkut, who was dismissed after a run of just one win in seven matches at the start of the Bundesliga season.

A 3-1 loss to fellow strugglers Hannover on Saturday saw them drop to the foot of the table, and they have just five points and a goal difference of minus seven.

Weinzierl told the club's official website: "I'm really looking forward to the task. Stuttgart is a big club that is currently in a difficult situation. 

"Nevertheless, I am convinced of the potential of the team and the club. I've been watching the Bundesliga intensively over the past few months and am eager to start working with my new team."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Korkut sacked by Stuttgart after one win in seven
RELATED STORY
Stuttgart stay good for Pavard, says Reschke
RELATED STORY
Stuttgart fires coach Korkut after lackluster start
RELATED STORY
Pavard not needed as Boateng replacement - Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
New Beginnings - Bayern Munich under Niko Kovac
RELATED STORY
Hoeness tells PSG to find new sporting director –...
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich: Injuries emerge as Kovac's first real...
RELATED STORY
Pavard denies Bayern agreement as World Cup winner eyes...
RELATED STORY
Bayern are not playing as a team, says under-fire Kovac
RELATED STORY
Goretzka earns praise from Kovac after first Bayern goal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us