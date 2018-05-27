Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Salah's World Cup in doubt as Egyptians turn on Ramos

    Salah's World Cup in doubt as Egyptians turn on Ramos

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 04:11 IST
    692
    AP Image

    KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Mohamed Salah came to Kiev with dreams of Champions League and World Cup glory. He left with his arm in a sling, his Liverpool team defeated and his World Cup in jeopardy.

    The Egyptian was hurt when he tangled with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and had to go off in the 30th minute. Veteran defender Ramos grabbed Salah chasing the ball and held on to his right arm. In their twisting fall, Salah landed heavily on his left shoulder. Ramos was not shown a yellow card.

    Real Madrid went on to win the final 3-1.

    In Cairo, Egyptians screamed insults at Ramos during a public screening of the final. Salah has 20 days to get fit before Egypt takes on Uruguay in its first World Cup game for 28 years.

    Egypt said on Twitter that team doctor Mohammed Abulela was in contact with Liverpool's medical team and had been told Salah sprained his shoulder ligaments — but Liverpool hasn't confirmed that. The Egypt team is optimistic he can return for the World Cup.

    Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said "anything is possible" but that Salah is doubtful for the World Cup.

    The final had been hyped as a duel between Salah and Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. In the event, neither scored and Ronaldo patted Salah on the head as the Egyptian walked off the field.

    Salah scored 10 goals in the Champions League this season, but the closest he went in the final was a blocked shot before his early exit. He also had a corner which Virgil van Dijk headed wide.

    Salah didn't join his Liverpool teammates collecting their runners-up medals.

    Egypt will face Uruguay in their opening Group A game on June 15 before facing host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia. They also have pre-tournament friendlies against Colombia on June 1 and Belgium five days later.

    The tackle which ended Salah's final provoked fury in Egypt, where Salah is a national hero. "Ramos is a dog," was one trending topic on Twitter there, along with other insults.

    Egyptians took to social media to vent their frustration over Salah's injury and blame Ramos for causing it, using Arabic's rich and colorful range of expletives.

    At cafes in Cairo where tens of thousands watched the game, an eerie silence fell when Salah hit the ground with Ramos. They let out a collective sigh of relief when he returned to the game, but screamed insults at Ramos when he left the game for good.

    At one cafe in Cairo, many of the 500 people who gathered to watch the game on a giant screen left when Salah exited the match.

    "Ramos does not play football, it's more like wrestling. Liverpool would have won if Salah continued to play," said Mustafa Mohammed, an 18-year-old university student who wept when the Egyptian winger left the game.

    ___

    Hamza Hendawi in Baghdad and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

    BREAKING NEWS: Tearful Salah off injured in Champions...
    RELATED STORY
    Comparing Klopp's expected Champions League Final XI with...
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Can trains with Liverpool ahead of Champions League final
    RELATED STORY
    10 best Champions League finals of all-time
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Champions League Final Combined XI 
    RELATED STORY
    5 of the greatest Champions League nights for Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    Zidane's UEFA Champions League final headache
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: How Real Madrid Should Line Up...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: Comparing Liverpool's winning XI...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018