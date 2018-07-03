The Latest: Father timing _ Granqvist to start for Sweden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday at the World Cup (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist is starting for his country in its World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland. His wife might not be totally focused on the action.

Granqvist's wife Sofie is due to give birth Tuesday to the couple's second child.

On the eve of the game, Granqvist said he was "fully focused on the game tomorrow and my wife is very strong."

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo, who returned home last week to attend the birth of his first child, is on the bench for the match in St. Petersburg.

___

4:30 p.m.

FIFA has banned a Caribbean soccer leader for two years after he profited from sales of 2014 World Cup tickets.

FIFA says its ethics committee also ordered Venold Coombs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to pay a 40,000 Swiss francs ($40,300) fine.

Coombs, the president of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines soccer federation, was found guilty of charges relating to corruption, conflicts of interest and breach of loyalty to FIFA.

FIFA says Coombs sold tickets "for a profiteering mark-up" after he bought them through the island federation and in his position as a FIFA committee member.

___

4:15 p.m.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has rewarded Josip Drmic with a starting place for the World Cup round of 16 match against Sweden.

Drmic, who scored as a second half substitute in Switzerland's 2-2 draw with Costa Rica in its last group match, replaces Breel Embolo in the front line.

Petkovic also was forced to make two changes in his defense because of suspensions. Captain Stephan Lichtsteiner and Fabian Schaer both miss the match and are replaced by Michael Lang and Johan Djourou.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson made one change to the starting lineup that beat Mexico 3-0 in its last group match, bringing in Gustav Svensson for suspended midfielder Sebastian Larsson.

Lineups:

Sweden: Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson, Albin Ekdal, Marcus Berg, Emil Forsberg, Gustav Svensson, Viktor Claesson, Ola Toivonen.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji, Michael Lang, Granit Xhaka, Valon Behrami, Ricardo Rodriguez, Steven Zuber, Blerim Dzemaili, Josip Drmic, Johan Djourou, Xherdan Shaqiri.

___

2:35 p.m.

Alex Ovechkin is bringing the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.

Fresh off winning the NHL title, the Washington Capitals forward is taking the trophy to Moscow on Saturday, where it will be exhibited at a "fan fest" public viewing site ahead of Russia's quarterfinal game against Croatia.

Ovechkin says on Instagram, "Dear friends, I'll be happy to see everyone who wants to take a photo with the Stanley Cup."

Ovechkin was in Moscow on Sunday to see his native Russia beat Spain on penalties in the round of 16 following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

___

1:40 p.m.

The head of the Polish Football Federation says national coach Adam Nawalka will not have his contract extended after Poland failed to advance from the group phase at the World Cup.

Zbigniew Boniek said Tuesday that Nawalka will stay in the job only until July 30.

In Group H games in Russia, Poland lost to Senegal 2-1, and to Colombia 3-0. Poland beat only Japan 1-0.

Nawalka said he felt responsible for the team failing to meet expectations at the World Cup, and did not do a very good job choosing the players.

He has coached Poland since November 2013.