Top 5 European clubs with the most titles in the 2010s decade

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Real Madrid celebrate their 3rd consecutive Champions League title in 2018-19

Real Madrid were one of the most successful clubs in the decade that was 2010 to 2019. The Spanish capital club won their first Champions League title in 12 years to haul in their much-coveted 'La Decima', and followed up with three more in the next four years to become the first club in the Champions League era to successfully defend their title.

The decade was a successful one for Spanish clubs in Europe as well. Madrid's domestic arch-rivals Barcelona picked up Champions League titles in 2011 and 2015. Sevilla did 'a Madrid' in the Europa League, becoming the first club in the Europa League era to win three in a row, doing so from 2014-16.

Atletico Madrid also won the Europa League thrice during the decade - 2010, 2012 and 2018 - while also making two Champions League finals, losing to Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

In the domestic arena, Juventus and Bayern Munich won eight respective league titles during the decade, the former doing so in consecutive seasons from 2011-12 to 2018-19, while Barcelona won seven.

You may also like: 7 most successful European domestic teams of the decade

On that note, let us look at the top five clubs with the most titles during the 2010s decade.

#5 Juventus (Italy): 16 titles

Juventus celebrate their record-extending 8th consecutive Scudetto in 2018-19

Italian giants Juventus extended their Serie A dominance to eight consecutive seasons, winning a record-extending Scudetto in 2018-19 for their 35th top-flight title.

The Bianconeri won four consecutive Coppa Italia titles from 2015 to 2018 to break a tie with AS Roma (eight) for most titles in the competition.

In the Super Coppa Italiana, Juventus lifted titles in 2012-13, 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2018-19 before losing the 2019-20 title to AC Milan in Riyadh in December 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT