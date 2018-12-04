×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tottenham prepared for north London derby fine - Pochettino

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    04 Dec 2018, 21:25 IST
pochettino - CROPPED
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham are prepared to accept the consequences if they are found guilty of wrongdoing in relation to a melee during Sunday's north London derby, which Arsenal won 4-2.

Spurs players became involved in a confrontation after celebrating an Eric Dier equaliser in close proximity to the touchline where Arsenal substitutes were warming up, the England midfielder having made the "shush" gesture in the direction of the home supporters at Emirates Stadium.

Pochettino raced from his technical area to break up the fracas but both clubs have since been charged with a failure to control their players by the Football Association (FA) and given until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond.

"It's difficult to control emotions in that moment. It's not easy, " said Pochettino. "I was far away, I ran over, I arrived late and it was difficult to see what happened.

"I tried to watch on TV. It was difficult to control emotions, I think it's under investigation, the FA charge, and we'll see what is going to happen."

Asked whether he had spoken to Dier about his conduct, Pochettino added: "Look, to be honest, I didn't talk with him. Because when you do something and then it's so evident what happened after, you can take it in one or two directions.

"If you're a Tottenham fan, you take in one direction, if you're an Arsenal fan, you take in another direction. If you're the manager of Tottenham or Arsenal, or the Arsenal players doing the warm-up, you're going to back your players.

"There's no sense now to talk too much, now it's just to accept the FA charge or not. It's under investigation. If we did something wrong, it's normal to pay."

Advertisement

Pochettino was not the only Premier League manager on the run on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp sprinting onto the field to celebrate Liverpool's late Merseyside derby winner against Everton.

"I think all the managers are very emotional," he added. "The job demands you to be emotional. It's only that some people have more freedom to do things and show more than others.

"I am so focused in trying to be calm and relaxed. In the end you maybe don't help too much, but you try to think that you can help your players.

"Everyone can behave like they want to. That is the most important thing, to accept that people that are different to you can behave differently to you and to accept that it's not with intention to be disrespectful to another team.

"I am the way you see me, but inside I am more like Klopp. I behave more like Klopp maybe in the changing room.

"I am sometimes so aggressive and emotional but after on the touchline I try to be relaxed and contain myself. Maybe one day I start to run, why not?"

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
North London derby: Unai Emery admits Tottenham Hotspur...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 battles that could shape the...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League preview -...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: North London is red again as...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur - 6 points to note from...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Tottenham probable XI against...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur: 4 Things we learnt from...
RELATED STORY
He was our best player, by far – Pochettino absolves...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino ready for clash with 'good friend' Emery
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Former Gunners striker confident Ozil will...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
Tomorrow AFC HUD 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI CRY 01:15 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WES CAR 01:15 AM West Ham vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WAT MAN 01:30 AM Watford vs Manchester City
06 Dec BUR LIV 01:15 AM Burnley vs Liverpool
06 Dec FUL LEI 01:15 AM Fulham vs Leicester City
06 Dec WOL CHE 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
06 Dec EVE NEW 01:15 AM Everton vs Newcastle
06 Dec MAN ARS 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Arsenal
06 Dec TOT SOU 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Southampton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us