Transfer news and rumours of the day - 26th June, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer stories of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 26 Jun 2017, 20:46 IST

Manchester United want AS Roma’s Radja Nainggolan

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 26, 2017:

Serie A

Alex Sandro set to become the world's most expensive defender

Corriere Dello Sport has claimed that Juventus have accepted a second bid from Chelsea for their left-back, Alex Sandro. The Blues have bid £61.2 million which in effect will make him the most expensive defender of all time. Antonio Conte had set his sights on Sandro since the past few weeks and the Brazilian is expected to start ahead of Marcos Alonso for them next season.

Manchester United want AS Roma's midfield general

It is widely speculated that the Red Devils are in the market for two midfielders this summer. For this very reason, they have identified Radja Nainggolan as a potential recruit. Il Tempo reports that the midfielder is keen on a move to England and is ready to shift loyalties if Manchester United agree a fee with Roma. The Italian club are rumoured to have set an asking price of £35 million for Nainggolan.

Gianluigi Donnarumma makes another U-turn

In an amazing turn of events, AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma has revealed that he is ready to commit his future with the Rossoneri. He said in an Instagram post, “I want to reiterate my absolute love for Milan and the fans. My promise is that as soon as the Euros is over, I will meet the Milan hierarchy with my family and my agent to discuss my contract renewal.” Earlier in the month, it was claimed that Donnarumma had declined a contract offer from Milan as he wanted a move to Real Madrid.

Update: Donnarumma claims he was hacked over Milan renewal post