Real Madrid hold secret talks with Marco Verratti and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 7th July, 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 07 Jul 2017, 22:37 IST

Real Madrid looking to hijack Barcelona’s no.1 target

Serie A

Alexis Sanchez is unhappy at Arsenal

Inter Milan want Alexis Sanchez

Gazzetta Dello Sport has revealed that Inter Milan have decided to go all out in their pursuit of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez. The Milan club know that Sanchez is not happy at Arsenal and is asking for a huge pay rise in order to stay. Inter want Sanchez to be their marquee signing this season and have identified the Chilean as the player to lead them to Serie A glory. Inter are ready to offer him wages of €300,000 per week after taxes.

AS Roma target Sassuolo striker

The Giallorossi have zeroed in on a striker in Sassuolo's Gregoire Defrel. The 26-year-old was the Italian club's best player last season and scored 28 goals in all competitions. Hertfordshire Mercury reports that Roma are not the only club interested in Defrel but Watford and Leicester City are also keeping tabs on the striker.

Napoli left back on Watford's radar

Sky Sport Italia has reported that Ivan Strinic - the Napoli left back – is eyeing a move away from Italy this summer. Strinic played just 12 matches for Napoli last season and is ready to switch loyalties. Watford are interested and might make an official bid in the coming days.