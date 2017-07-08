PSG set to break up Real Madrid's BBC trio and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 8th July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 08 Jul 2017, 20:29 IST

Time for Bale to go to Paris?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 8, 2017:

Serie A

AS Roma will not sell Nainggolan this summer

Amidst rumours of Manchester United preparing a bid for the Belgian midfielder, Roma have released an official statement regarding the matter. Roma's sporting director has come out and declared that Radja Nainggolan is not for sale. He said, "Nainggolan will definitely remain at Roma. The time of sales of important players is over. Now we build a team with options that the market provides.”

Antonio Rudiger set for Chelsea medical on Monday

Sky Sports has reported that AS Roma's Antonio Rudiger is inching closer to a move to Chelsea. The two clubs have agreed on a £34 million deal with the German international ready to sign for five years. With Rudiger's agent landing in London today, the centre-back is expected to undergo a medical on Monday.

AC Milan complete their seventh signing of the summer

The Rossoneri have confirmed the signing of Andrea Conti from Atalanta. The right back is Milan's seventh signing of the summer and cost them €24 million. Conti signed a five-year deal with the club and with him, Milan's summer spending crosses the figure of €150 million.