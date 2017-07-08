Write an Article

PSG set to break up Real Madrid's BBC trio and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 8th July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

by Sumedh @MarathiScouser
Football Transfer Roundup 08 Jul 2017, 20:29 IST
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 03: Gareth Bale of Real Madrid lifts The Champions League trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid at National Stadium of Wales on June 3, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Time for Bale to go to Paris?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 8, 2017:

Serie A 

ROME, ITALY - MAY 14: Radja Nainggolan of AS Roma celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on May 14, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images )
AS Roma will not sell Nainggolan this summer

AS Roma declare Radja Nainggolan is not for sale 

Amidst rumours of Manchester United preparing a bid for the Belgian midfielder, Roma have released an official statement regarding the matter. Roma's sporting director has come out and declared that Radja Nainggolan is not for sale. He said, "Nainggolan will definitely remain at Roma. The time of sales of important players is over. Now we build a team with options that the market provides.”

Antonio Rudiger set for Chelsea medical on Monday

Sky Sports has reported that AS Roma's Antonio Rudiger is inching closer to a move to Chelsea. The two clubs have agreed on a £34 million deal with the German international ready to sign for five years. With Rudiger's agent landing in London today, the centre-back is expected to undergo a medical on Monday. 

AC Milan complete their seventh signing of the summer 

The Rossoneri have confirmed the signing of Andrea Conti from Atalanta. The right back is Milan's seventh signing of the summer and cost them €24 million. Conti signed a five-year deal with the club and with him, Milan's summer spending crosses the figure of €150 million.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Fetching more content...