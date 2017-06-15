Transfer news and rumours of the day - 15th June 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 15 Jun 2017, 20:16 IST

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Juan Cuadrado

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on 15th June 2017.

Serie A

Juventus reject a bid for Juan Cuadrado

The Bianconeri signed Cuadrado on a permanent basis last month and have already received a £17 million bid for the winger. The Sun reports that Arsenal have decided to move for the Colombian as they look to sign one or two wide players this summer.

The Gunners are destined to lose Alexis Sanchez in the coming weeks and are preparing for life after him. But Juventus want close to £30 million for Cuadrado to make some profit on the Colombian.

AC Milan and Napoli forwards on Everton's radar

Daily Express has claimed that Everton scouts have confirmed interest in two strikers playing in Serie A. One is AC Milan's Carlos Bacca and the other is Napoli's Duvan Zapata. Both these players are out of favour in their respective teams currently and the Toffees are expected to go through with a deal for either one of these two.

Bacca seems to be the popular and cheap option as Zapata is valued at €25 million by Napoli.