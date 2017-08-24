Yuvraj's fight against cancer made him a role model: Laxman

by PTI News 24 Aug 2017, 20:51 IST

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI) The way cricketer Yuvraj Singh conquered cancer and then came back on the field with renewed vigour made him a role model for others, veteran cricketer V V S Laxman said today. "One of the role models is my good friend Yuvraj Singh. It (his illness) was a shock to all of us. Because, I still remember, we were in England. This was in 2011. We could not believe that Yuvraj Singh, he played the World Cup with all the symptoms and he was the Man of the Series. "...Then he was detected with cancer and it came as a rude shock to all of us," Laxman said, speaking at the launch of a book on cancer survivors. The 35-year-old all-rounder demonstrated great mental toughness to overcome the disease, the stylish Hyderabadi batsman said. "You are the most flamboyant, heart-throb of the country and you are detected with cancer. But, he showed example to others. That, if Yuvraj Singh, the international cricketer can fight cancer, come back and win matches for the country...(others can also do it)," he said. Short videos containing messages of Singh and Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, another cancer survivor, were shown on the occasion. Laxman appreciated Vijay Anand Reddy, noted cancer specialist who authored the book, 'I am a survivor', for his work. The book chronicles the success stories of 108 cancer survivors. The book was released by TRS MP K Kavitha who recalled the work done by her in the health sector and vowed to continue it. G N Rao, founder and chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute, a reputed private eye care centre, and Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, spoke on the occasion. Several cancer survivors, including some children, recounted their stories of victory against the deadly disease