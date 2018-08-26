Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Zaha could play for Real Madrid - Souness

Omnisport
NEWS
News
418   //    26 Aug 2018, 18:52 IST
Wilfried Zaha - cropped
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha is good enough to play for Real Madrid, according to three-time European Cup winner Graeme Souness.

Ivory Coast international Zaha agreed a new deal at Selhurst Park earlier this month that runs until 2023, having last season helped prevent his boyhood club from dropping into the Championship.

Yet Souness has made the bold claim Zaha should be playing for a club accustomed to challenging for Europe's major honours, rather than one involved in relegation fights.

Zaha, 25, has previously spent two years at Manchester United, for whom he made just two Premier League appearances, yet ex-Liverpool, Sampdoria and Rangers player Souness is convinced the Palace forward is worthy of consideration from Barcelona or Real Madrid.

"I think he's sensational," Souness told Sky Sports. 

"I can see him playing for Real Madrid, that's how good he is. I think there's maybe a handful of players who have got the change of direction and balance that he does, and I think he should get more penalties, he isn't a diver.

"I think he's got a unique talent and with the utmost respect to Crystal Palace - and maybe he's been scarred by the experience at Manchester United - he's ready for a big, big club, the biggest clubs.

"If he stays at Palace he's going to end up with no trophies and think, 'What if'.

"I think now he's ready. Even for the big two in Spain, I think both of them would welcome him with open arms, he's a door opener, and there isn't too many of those players around.

"He's unique in our football. He's in that league, he's got the stuff that gets you on the edge of your seat."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
LaLiga 2018/19: 4 reasons why Atletico Madrid can conquer...
RELATED STORY
Marcos Alonso: Eighteen-years Ago Real Madrid Sent him...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Man Utd to sign superstar...
RELATED STORY
Five players who could replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Winners and Losers from Thibaut Courtois transfer to Real...
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters who were tipped to become the next Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could join Chelsea before transfer deadline...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City interested in signing Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star rejects Man United move after...
RELATED STORY
Hazard's dad reveals the reason why he did not join Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us