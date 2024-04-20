Being aware of the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds can allow you to look for the perfect playground to let your imagination run wild; build to your heart's content on a largely even surface. Moreover, these world seeds also come with added incentives for players in the form of precious looting opportunities.

This article will break down the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds so you can secure the perfect place for your next building adventure within a world filled with LEGO bricks.

Best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds in the game

1) 0007776666

0007776666 (Image via Nevertheless on YouTube)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The 0007776666 world seed truly lives up to its potential as one of the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds. Players are instantly welcomed by a large and flat piece of the Grasslands biome, which makes the spawn point one of the best areas to build your next structure. Additionally, the spawn point is quite close to a river, so you can grab your Fishing Rod and fish to your heart's content.

On the other hand, this world seed also features the Dry Valley biome being extremely close to the flat land and spawn point of the player. This allows for easy access to rare materials like Rough Amber that are found in the desert biome.

2) 1820364158

1820364158 (Image via AciDic BliTzz on YouTube)

The 1820364158 world seed's position as one of the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds is solidified by the presence of a ton of resources for players to mine and add to their inventory. The player is spawned in a vast flat field where they can farm materials like Granite and Wood, allowing them to be put to use in future building endeavors.

However, the 1820364158's offerings as one of the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds don't end there. Players can also find a ton of abandoned buildings that house chests and other valuable items for you to claim.

3) 776776776

776776776 (Image via AciDic BliTzz on YouTube)

The 776776776 world seed is definitely worthy of its spot as one of the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds since players once again spawn to a sprawling field of flat Grasslands filled with materials like Wood and Granite that can be harvested. However, this world seed also makes for a much more challenging experience as the Grasslands biome is surrounded by the Frostlands biome on all sides.

While this would make things difficult for players, it also allows for players to get easier access to rare materials like Malachite, which can only be found in the Frostlands biome.

4) 41481

41481 (Image via SlurpTech on YouTube)

The 41481 world seed is one of the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds not just because of the abundance of flat land available for players to build on but also the location of the flat area. This world seed houses a beautiful and sprawling field right next to a beach, so players can build their dream house with the beautiful look of the ocean.

Apart from aesthetic reasons, the ocean also serves a practical purpose as it can be a great source of food in the form of fish. All you need is a Bait Bucket and a Fishing Rod to fish as much as you like while being close to your structure.

5) 0418412754

0418412754 (Image via Nevertheless on YouTube)

When it comes to flat land in different biomes, the 0418412754 world seed truly delivers as one of the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds out there. Not only do players spawn on a widespread patch of grass but they can navigate to the desert easily due to the proximity of the Dry Valley biome to the spawn point, which also has wide patches of flat land.

The presence of the Dry Valley biome also allows you to acquire materials like Brightcore, which can be useful in crafting important pieces of equipment such as an Oven.

6) 0009999999

0009999999 (Image via Nevertheless on YouTube)

The 0009999999 world seed, while being slightly bumpier than others, still proves to be one of the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds out there, thanks to the presence of plateaus and flat hills near the spawn point. The area surrounding these flat hills is also quite useful, as the flat tops of these mountains can provide the perfect spot for your next building adventure.

Additionally, the Frostlands biome is located quite close to these flat hills, so you can acquire rare materials like Rough Sapphire and utilize them to create items like the Good Luck Charm.

7) 0000000007

0000000007 (Image via Crafty Plays LEGO Fortnite on YouTube)

One of the simpler yet efficient world seeds out of the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds, the 0000000007 world seed provides you with a lot of flat grasslands to build and experiment on. This seed also excels at quick traversal across biomes as the Frostlands and Dry Valley biomes are located incredibly close to each other.

The presence of these biomes being so close to each other enables players to acquire rare resources like Obsidian from Lava Caves in the Dry Valley biome and Frostpine from the Frostlands biome.

8) 2097843878

2097843878 (Image via Nevertheless on YouTube)

For players looking for flat land to get started right away, the 2097843878 world seed definitely serves as a worthy contender as one of the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds out there. Right as they spawn in, players are treated to a vast area of flat land in the Grasslands biome, allowing them to build their structures without worrying about leveling the ground.

Additionally, this world seed also has a Grasslands Cave close to the spawn point, allowing players to acquire some good and valuable loot right off the bat.

9) 0190000025

0190000025 (Image via Nevertheless on YouTube)

While slightly rocky and bumpy, the 0190000025 world seed makes up for its potential as one of the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds out there due to its sheer abundance of resources. As players travel the map, they can find massive fields of flat land occupied by rocks and trees which they can farm to build their structures on that very land.

Interestingly, the layout of this world seed puts the Grasslands biome between two Dry Valley biomes, not only making for a unique layout but also increasing the chances of acquiring materials like Rough Ruby.

10) 0410001345

0410001345 (Image via Nevertheless on YouTube)

Last but not least, the 0410001345 world seed is truly one of the more unique seeds out of the best Fortnite LEGO flat world seeds as it not only features a massive flat area in the Grasslands biome but it also features a humongous Frostlands biome and two Dry Valley biomes. All of these biomes are placed in close proximity, so players can swiftly travel to and fro.

The abundance of the Dry Valley areas increases players' chances of coming across a Lava Cave, where they can venture in to obtain rare resources like Copper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback