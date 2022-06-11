10 things that have been secretly removed from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

With the release of every new season in Fortnite, new content is introduced, while some old items and features are vaulted. And though the inclusion of new items sure is exciting, players don't always embrace the reality that some of their beloved items get vaulted.

It's simply a law of nature: To make room for new things, some older things ought to be removed.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has brought with it some similar changes. While there have been some major upgrades to the map, there have also been some subtle changes that players might not be aware of. It's not uncommon for trivial, smaller changes to go unnoticed.

Some items in the game were vaulted and re-introduced in later chapters. In this article, we take a look at the weapons and items that are no longer available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

These weapons and items are no longer available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

1) MK-Seven Assault Rifle

The MK-Seven Assault Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

This weapon has a high fire rate and was quick to become a fan favorite. Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1, this rifle sported a red dot sight which made aiming easy and ensured better accuracy. The rifle dealt damage in the range of 18 to 22 per shot.

Over various patch updates, the rifle was nerfed and balanced but still remained one of the weapons of choice for most players for two consecutive seasons. Sadly, with update v21.00, the MK-Seven Assault Rifle was vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

2) Chickens

The Chickens in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

While players are busy scrambling across the new map, something is amiss. The Chickens are gone. These passive animals were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 and were somewhat strange but still a welcome addition to the game nonetheless.

Chickens could be found around farms and grasslands and would scurry away if players got too close. There were even quests involving chickens, like flying with a chicken for a certain amount of time. Players could pick up chickens, and they would help them jump a little higher and fall a bit slower. If killed, chickens would drop meat and a bone.

3) Drum Shotgun

The Drum Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

Introduced in Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 9, the Drum Shotgun has seen its fair share of vaulting and unvaulting. It was last unvaulted in Chapter 3 Season 2, where it went through numerous balance updates.

This fast-firing, automatic shotgun could deal damage in a range of 57.6 to 69.6 per shot, making it very efficient in close \-quarters combat.

Unlike any other shotgun in the game, this particular weapon could reload all its shells at once. It could fire a spread of 12 rounds as well. This shotgun divided the player community, where one side despised it, and the other absolutely loved it.

With update v21.00 the Drum shotgun was vaulted for the third time and remains unavailable in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

4) Balloons

The Balloon in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6, these miscellaneous items were a versatile mobility solution in the game. Players could deploy up to three balloons, which would attach to the players' backs. This reduced their gravity and mitigated fall damage to some extent.

Balloons remained inflated for only a limited time and hence could not be abused to float to the top. The balloons helped players traverse the map quickly by facilitating longer jumps and reduced fall damage. However, enemies could easily attack the balloons.

With the update, v20.40 balloons were last unvaulted after the item won the donation station voting against the shield bubbles. This item is no longer available in the latest season of Fortnite.

5) Gunnar's Mythic SMG

Gunnar's Mythic Stringer SMG in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

A highly decorated and feared enforcer of the Imagined Order, Gunnar worked at the Bridge along with Dr. Slone. He was the enforcer for the IO and commanded the IO guards. He was also one of the Mythic bosses who left the island after the fall of the Imagined Order during the live event.

Unlike Dr. Slone, Gunnar's whereabouts are unknown, and it is possible that he might return if the IO ever attempts to rise again. Gone with Gunnar is his Mythic Stringer SMG. Although the Stringer SMG is still available in the game across different tiers, it is now impossible to get your hands on Gunnar's Mythic Stringer SMG.

6) Klombo mounds

The Klombo in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The slow-moving Klombos were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. They would move across the map slowly. Players could get on a Klombo's back and use it to facilitate movement.

Klombo would breathe out of their blowhole, from where they would give players loot of different rarity at times. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the Klombos went into hibernation. All that remained of them were Klombo mounds. Towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 2, these mounds started inching toward the doomsday device.

Players anticipated the return of the creatures in season 3, but unfortunately, all that remained was a skeleton of a Klombo buried in snow near the Behemoth Bridge.

7) Dr. Slone's Mythic Burst Assault Rifle

Dr. Slone with her Mythic burst Assault Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

Most players know what became of Dr. Slone during the live event. While theories about her death still linger, she is nowhere to be found on the map. Leader of the Imagined Order Dr. Slone was one tough boss to beat. What helped Dr. Slone was her Mythic Burst Assault Rifle. And while the other tiers of the weapon are still in the game, the Mythic Burst Assault Rifle cannot be acquired from anywhere.

8) Command Cavern Vault Lock

Command Cavern vault in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Now, with the Imagined Order gone, the loopers have given the once-dreaded headquarters of the IO, the Command Cavern, a complete overhaul. It is now the Rave Cave, the complete opposite of what it used to be a season earlier.

However, the vault from the past still remains. Players had to acquire a certain keycard to access the vault in the previous season. For Chapter 3 Season 3, the vault lock has been changed to a squad lock. All players need to do is arrive at the gate with their entire party and access the high-quality loot that's inside the vault.

9) The Seven Supply Drop

The Seven Supply Drop (Image via Youtube/T5G)

A very subtle change, the Seven supply drop is no longer available in the game. The drops, however, continue to spawn all over the map, but gone is the Seven Camoflagued Livery.

The supply drop now has a yellow color to help players identify the supply drop from a distance. With the Seven gone, most of their reminiscents are gone, too, including the turrets.

10) Thermal Fish

The Thermal Fish in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Though trivial, removal is still removal. The thermal fish is no longer available in the game. Upon consuming thermal fish, a player's vision changes to thermal vision, and an enemy could be easily detected from the heat emanating from its body.

This water animal could be fished out of water bodies or could be found in deep freezers located across the map when it was still in the game.

