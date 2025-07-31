Fortnite leaks showcase upcoming MSCHF collaboration

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers such as @SpushFNBR, @FNBRintel, and @ShiinaBR showcase the upcoming collaboration with iconic art collective MSCHF. The brand is known for its quirky items, including the signature Big Red Boot, which is reportedly set to arrive in the game.Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming MSCHF collaboration in the game, based on the latest Fortnite leaks.Note: This article is based on leaks and data mined by leakers like @SpushFNBR, @FNBRintel, and @ShiinaBR. All information should be taken with a fresh glass of Slurp and a generous pinch of salt.Fortnite leaks showcase upcoming MSCHF collaborationThe latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers such as @SpushFNBR, @FNBRintel, and @ShiinaBR showcase the upcoming collaboration with MSCHF ahead of its release. The iconic art creative is known for its quirky designs and iconic styles, and now the signature Big Red Boot is reportedly set to arrive in the game.Based on the data mined and leaks acquired by the leakers, the Big Red Boot Kicks are set to arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop on August 1, 2025, for the US and August 2, 2025, for the EU. The cosmetic item is set to be priced at 1200 V-Bucks and sports the signature red color and oversized fit that the item is known for.Epic Games has collaborated with major fashion brands like Balenciaga, Adidas, Reebok, and others, so it comes as no surprise that this viral fashion collective is set to join the ever-expanding list of collaborations and cosmetic choices in the game.With Chapter 6 Season 3 coming to an end on August 2, 2025, the developers are introducing an array of items and cosmetics to the Item Shop. Additionally, music sensation Deadmau5 is also scheduled to arrive in the game soon, paving the way to kick off Chapter 6 Season 4 in style.However, Epic Games has not made any official announcement regarding the MSCHF collaboration for the Big Red Boot. Players will have to wait for an announcement or update from the developers to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true.Also read: How to get Blitz Wings Back Bling in Fortnite for freeRead more Fortnite articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantFortnite will now support mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit leaked: Expected price and itemsAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNFortnite Nike Street Vision bundle leaked: Expected price and itemsAll the Supernova weapons in Fortnite and how to get them