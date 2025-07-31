Fortnite leaks showcase upcoming MSCHF collaboration

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jul 31, 2025 16:53 GMT
Fortnite leaks MSCHF Big Red Boot
Fortnite leaks showcase upcoming MSCHF Big Red Boot collaboration (Image via Epic Games)

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers such as @SpushFNBR, @FNBRintel, and @ShiinaBR showcase the upcoming collaboration with iconic art collective MSCHF. The brand is known for its quirky items, including the signature Big Red Boot, which is reportedly set to arrive in the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming MSCHF collaboration in the game, based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and data mined by leakers like @SpushFNBR, @FNBRintel, and @ShiinaBR. All information should be taken with a fresh glass of Slurp and a generous pinch of salt.

Fortnite leaks showcase upcoming MSCHF collaboration

Based on the data mined and leaks acquired by the leakers, the Big Red Boot Kicks are set to arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop on August 1, 2025, for the US and August 2, 2025, for the EU. The cosmetic item is set to be priced at 1200 V-Bucks and sports the signature red color and oversized fit that the item is known for.

Based on the data mined and leaks acquired by the leakers, the Big Red Boot Kicks are set to arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop on August 1, 2025, for the US and August 2, 2025, for the EU. The cosmetic item is set to be priced at 1200 V-Bucks and sports the signature red color and oversized fit that the item is known for.

Epic Games has collaborated with major fashion brands like Balenciaga, Adidas, Reebok, and others, so it comes as no surprise that this viral fashion collective is set to join the ever-expanding list of collaborations and cosmetic choices in the game.

With Chapter 6 Season 3 coming to an end on August 2, 2025, the developers are introducing an array of items and cosmetics to the Item Shop. Additionally, music sensation Deadmau5 is also scheduled to arrive in the game soon, paving the way to kick off Chapter 6 Season 4 in style.

However, Epic Games has not made any official announcement regarding the MSCHF collaboration for the Big Red Boot. Players will have to wait for an announcement or update from the developers to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true.

