Fortnite removes Emote from popular series after recent controversy

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Sep 28, 2025 22:52 GMT
Fortnite Peacemaker Peacful Hips Emote
Fortnite has removed a popular Emote after controversy arose recently (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Fortnite is known to steer clear of controversy, removing content that violates its image or ethics. In the past, the developers have removed an array of content that was created by or based on things that went against their image. Now, an Emote based on the popular show Peacemaker, starring John Cena, has been axed due to a recent controversy.

Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite removing the Emote from Peacemaker after recent controversies.

Fortnite removes Peaceful Hips Emote from Peacemaker following recent controversy

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Epic Games is known for its strict community guidelines and content moderation policies, striking down content that is controversial or goes against the rules. Recent examples include the removal of the Travis Scott collaboration following the Astroworld tragedy, as well as the Rue skin that stirred up trouble due to its resemblance to the N**i party's uniform.

Similarly, the Peaceful Hips Emote, based on the iconic scene from John Cena's Peacemaker, is the latest cosmetic to come under Epic's moderation policies. Earlier today, the official account released a statement on the social media platform X, stating the following:

"We're disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner's creative intentions in this collab emote. Assuming it's not coming back, we'll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks."

The developers have confirmed that they are disabling the Emote right away while they investigate their partner's creative intentions. This action stems from recent controversies that arose after the latest episode of Peacemaker, where it was revealed that the setting was on an alternate Earth ruled by N**is.

Following this revelation in the episode, many viewers speculated and interpreted that the iconic move from the show could be a representation of the swastika, a popular emblem associated with the N**is. The developers have stated that the Emote will be unavailable while they investigate the creative intention behind it.

Epic Games further stated that they will issue refunds to all those who purchased the Emote under the assumption that it is not coming back. This statement is more or less an indirect suggestion that the cosmetic will be permanently removed from the Item Shop rotation. However, the developers are yet to make an official confirmation of the same.

Also read: Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up

