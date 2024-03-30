How to get Azuki Skin in Fortnite

Azuki Skin was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1. Given the community's fascination (borderline obsession) with cat-like characters like Kit and Katt, Azuki was well received and loved by many. Epic Games also released several free cosmetics associated with the character. These were freebies that could be earned via the Reboot Rally event.

Additionally, with LEGO Fortnite reviving its latest update, more players are jumping into the mode now than ever before. With Azuki having a LEGO Style to choose from, it's a win-win situation for the community.

Here's how to get the Azuki Skin in Fortnite.

Azuki Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Azuki Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (March 30, 2024), Azuki Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Nyanjitsu Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises six cosmetic items and one Emoji:

Azuki (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style)

Catana (Back Bling + Styles)

Nyan Claws (Pickaxe + Styles)

Yoki Tote (Back Bling)

Three-Claw (Pickaxe)

Nyanstoppable (Item Wrap)

Lucky Grin (Emoji)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Azuki Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks.

Those who want to purchase Azuki (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style) individually can do so as well. It will cost 1,400 V-Bucks and come with the Catana (Back Bling + Styles) and Nyan Claws (Pickaxe + Styles).

The Three-Claw (Pickaxe) and Yoki Tote (Back Bling) can be purchased individually as well for 500 and 200 V-Bucks respectively. That being said, there is no way to obtain Nyanstoppable (Item Wrap) and Lucky Grin (Emoji) separately. They can only be obtained via the Azuki Bundle.

Note: Since some cosmetics that are associated with the Nyanjitsu Set were given out for free in Chapter 3, the price of the overall Azuki Bundle may vary from player to player.

How long could Azuki Skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Azuki Skin could remain listed until the first week of April, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

With Azuki getting a new style(s), it's very likely that it will be listed in the Item Shop for some time. It could be featured until the end of this week or at least until the first week of April. Given that the character is popular, there are high chances of it being listed for the aforementioned amount of time.

Even after it is vaulted, there's no need to fret. As it is not exclusive in nature, it will be rotated back into the Item Shop every now and then. You will be able to purchase it in the near future.

