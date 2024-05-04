How to get Boba Fett skin in Fortnite

The Boba Fett skin was added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1 during update v19.01 (December 25, 2021). Although Boba Fett was an already established character in the Star Wars universe, the miniseries The Book of Boba Fett helped shed light on his past and push him into the mainstream limelight. When the show aired on Disney, Epic Games added Boba Fett to Fortnite as part of the collaboration.

Given how the character is connected to others throughout the Star Wars universe, he soon became very popular in the community. The in-game model is a spitting image of the character on-screen and helps build upon the lore holistically. Many of the cosmetics related to him in-game take direct inspiration from the show which left countless fans saying, "This is the way."

Here is how to get the Boba Fett skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Boba Fett skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Boba Fett skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (May 4, 2024), the Boba Fett skin, alongside other cosmetics specific to them and associated with the Book of Boba Fett, is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. The set comprises five cosmetic items, including:

Boba Fett (Outfit + Reactive + LEGO Style)

(Outfit + Reactive + LEGO Style) Targeting Computer Online (Built-In Emote)

(Built-In Emote) Z-6 Jetpack (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Gaffi Stick (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Boba Fett's Starship (Glider)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Boba Fett Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,300 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 3,500 V-Bucks).

Boba Fett Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

If you'd like to purchase the aforementioned cosmetics separately, that is also possible. Boba Fett (Outfit + Reactive + LEGO Style) is paired with Targeting Computer Online (Built-In Emote) and Z-6 Jetpack (Back Bling) and will cost 1,500 V-Bucks.

Cosmetics can be purchased individually (Image via Epic Games)

Gaffi Stick (Pickaxe) and Boba Fett's Starship (Glider) can be purchased separately as well for 800 and 1,200 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long could Boba Fett skin stay in the Item Shop?

The Boba Fett skin could be listed until the end of Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Since Boba Fett has been brought back as part of the Star Wars collaboration, the character could be listed for a while. Taking into account that the current crossover will last until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the cosmetics should be listed until then. Even after they are vaulted, there's no need to fret as they will return to the Item Shop in the future.

Check out other Fortnite x Star Wars articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback