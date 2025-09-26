How to get Daft Punk skins in Fortnite

The much-awaited Daft Punk skins in Fortnite were first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.30 update. Epic Games added the iconic music duo as part of their overarching collaboration, alongside the upcoming live experience. Apart from the skins, the developers had added an array of cosmetics based on their legendary discography
These Outfits have their own LEGO styles, making them the perfect choice to explore Brick Life and embark on new adventures. Additionally, the signature look down to the golden and silver helmets makes them the perfect look to wipe out some bugs or dive into the Daft Punk experience.
Here's how you can get your hands on the Daft Punk skins in Fortnite.
How to get the Daft Punk skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of today (September 26, 2025), the Daft Punk skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the Daft Punk tab. It can be purchased via the Daft Punk bundle and is part of the Daft Punk set.
The Daft Punk bundle comprises these thirteen cosmetic items:
- GM08 (Outfit) + GM08 (LEGO Style)
- TB3 (Outfit) + TB3 (LEGO Style)
- Get Lucky (Emote)
- Around the World (Emote)
- Gold Battery (Back Bling)
- Silver Battery (Back Bling)
- Daft Punk (Wrap)
- Daft Punk Future (Wrap)
- Take Five Bass (Bass)
- Daft Punk Double-Neck (Guitar)
- Get Lucky (Jam Track)
If you want all items in the Daft Punk bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 3,200 V-Bucks instead of the regular 7,700 V-Bucks or get them separately.
GM08 (Outfit) + GM08 (LEGO Style) and TB3 (Outfit) + TB3 (LEGO Style) are available for 1,500 V-Bucks each. Additional items, such as the Around the World (Emote) and Get Lucky (Emote), can be obtained for 500 V-Bucks each. The Gold Battery (Back Bling) and Silver Battery (Back Bling) are priced at 300 V-Bucks each.
The Daft Punk (Wrap) and Daft Punk Future (Wrap) can be obtained for 500 V-Bucks each, while the Daft Punk Double-Neck (Guitar) and Take Five Bass (Bass) will set you back 800 V-Bucks each. Additionally, the Get Lucky (Jam Track) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks.
Apart from this, the Item Shop also has the Daft Punk Pyramid bundle, the first-ever reactive build in LEGO Fortnite. The Pyramid set contains eight builds, including the main structure, and can be obtained for 1,800 V-Bucks.
How long will the Daft Punk skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop
The Daft Punk skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till October 5, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It should also be noted that these skins and their associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.
