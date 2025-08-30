How to get Deep Rock Galactic skin in Fortnite

The much-awaited Deep Rock Galactic skin in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.10 update. Epic Games added the popular character from the FPS game, popular for its combat and immersive exploration. Alongside the skin, the developers had added an array of cosmetics based on iconic items from the co-op game.
While the Deep Rock Galactic skin does not have its own LEGO variant, players can still take it out for a skin in this season of Shock 'N' Awesome to fight some pesky bugs and emerge victorious.
Here's how you can get your hands on the Deep Rock Galactic skin in Fortnite.
How to get the Deep Rock Galactic skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of today (August 30, 2025), the Deep Rock Galactic skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the Deep Rock Galactic tab. It can be purchased via theDeep Rock Galactic bundle and is a part of the Deep Rock Galactic set.
The Deep Rock Galactic bundle comprises these six cosmetic items:
- The Scout (Outfit)
- DRG Backpack (Back Bling)
- Miner's Shanty (Emote)
- Rock and Stone (Emote)
- Company Standard (Emote)
- Scout's Favorite (Wrap)
If you want all items in the Deep Rock Galactic bundle, which includes the Deep Rock Galactic skin in Fortnite, you can purchase them for a discounted price of 1800 V-Bucks instead of the regular 3,200 V-Bucks.
However, if you wish to get the Deep Rock Galactic skin in Fortnite separately, The Scout (Outfit) is available for purchase for 1,200 V-Bucks. It is not bundled with any other cosmetic, like a Pickaxe or a Back Bling.
As for other cosmetics, the DRG Backpack (Back Bling) can be obtained for 300-V-Bucks, while the Company Standard (Emote) and the Scout's Favorite (Wrap) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each. The Miner's Shanty (Emote) and Rock and Stone (Emote) are available for 400 V-Bucks and 300 V-Bucks, respectively.
How long will the Deep Rock Galactic skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop
The Deep Rock Galactic skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till September 7, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It should be noted that these skins and the associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. Meanwhile, make sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring to the game.
