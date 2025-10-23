How to get the Dumb Ways to Die collaboration in Fortnite

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Oct 23, 2025 09:30 GMT
Dumb Ways to Die collaboration in Fortnite
Here's how you can get your hands on the Dumb Ways to Die collaboration in Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The much-awaited Dumb Ways to Die collaboration in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.51 update. Epic Games added the iconic character from the popular Australian franchise as part of their overarching collaboration with Epic Games.

Here's how to obtain the Dumb Ways to Die collaboration in Fortnite.

How to get the Dumb Ways to Die collaboration in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The much-awaited Dumb Ways to Die collaboration is now in the Fortnite Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
The much-awaited Dumb Ways to Die collaboration is now in the Fortnite Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

As of today (October 23, 2025), the Dumb Ways to Die collaboration in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the Fortnite drops tab. It can be purchased via the Dumb Ways to Die bundle and is part of the Dumb Ways to Die. set.

The Dumb Ways to Die bundle comprises these two cosmetic items:

  • Botch (Back Bling)
  • Dumb Ways to Die (Emote)

If you want all items in the Dumb Ways to Die bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 800 V-Bucks instead of the regular 1,100 V-Bucks or get them separately.

You can purchase items in the Dumb Ways to Die collaboration separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
You can purchase items in the Dumb Ways to Die collaboration separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Botch (Back Bling) can be obtained for 600 V-Bucks, while the Dumb Ways to Die (Emote) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks.

How long will the Dumb Ways to Die collaboration remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Dumb Ways to Die collaboration in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until October 30, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
The Dumb Ways to Die collaboration in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until October 30, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Dumb Ways to Die collaboration in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop till October 30, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that the skin and its associated cosmetics will return in a future shop rotation since they are not exclusive to the season or Fortnitemares. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over four million views in 1400+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
