The much-awaited Scooby-Doo Fred, Daphne, and Velma skins in Fortnite were first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.50 update. Epic Games added the iconic characters from the Scooby-Doo franchise as part of their overarching collaboration with Fortnitemares. Apart from the outfit, the developers have introduced a range of related cosmetics and items inspired by the gang.
The Outfits also have their own LEGO variants, making them the perfect accompaniment to explore Brick Life and try out all the new gameplay features and experiences. Additionally, you can interact with NPCs based on these characters in Battle Royale as well.
Here's how to obtain the Scooby-Doo Fred, Daphne, and Velma skins in Fortnite.
How to get the Scooby-Doo Fred, Daphne, and Velma skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of today (October 22, 2025), the Scooby-Doo Fred, Daphne, and Velma skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the Scooby-Doo tab. It can be purchased via the Mystery Inc. bundle and is part of the Mystery Inc. set.
The Mystery Inc. bundle comprises these sixteen cosmetic items:
- Daphne Blake (Outfit+Selectable style)+ Daphne Blake (LEGO Style)
- Velma Dinkley (Outfit+Selectable style)+ Velma Dinkley (LEGO Style)
- Fred Jones (Outfit+Selectable style)+ Fred Jones (LEGO Style)
- Creepy Candelabra (Pickaxe)
- Velma's Investigation Kit (Pickaxe)
- Black Knight's Helm (Pickaxe)
- Daphne's Mystery Locket (Back Bling)
- Sarah Ravencrof's Spellbook (Back Bling)
- The Black Knight (Back Bling)
- Creepy Canvas (Emote)
- Search for Clues (Emote)
- Lil' Mystery Machine (Emote)
- Mystery Inc. Strummer (Guitar)
If you want all items in the Jason bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 3,800 V-Bucks instead of the regular 9,400 V-Bucks or get them separately.
Daphne Blake (Outfit+Selectable style)+ Daphne Blake (LEGO Style), Velma Dinkley (Outfit+Selectable style)+ Velma Dinkley (LEGO Style), and Fred Jones (Outfit+Selectable style)+ Fred Jones (LEGO Style) can be obtained for 1,500 V-Bucks each. Lil' Mystery Machine (Emote) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks.
The Black Knight's Helm (Pickaxe), Mystery Inc. Strummer (Guitar), Creepy Candelabra (Pickaxe), and Velma's Investigation Kit (Pickaxe) can be obtained for 800 V-Bucks each. Meanwhile, you can buy the Search for Clues (Emote), Creepy Canvas (Emote), and Daphne's Mystery Locket (Back Bling) for 300 V-Bucks each.
How long will the Scooby-Doo Fred, Daphne, and Velma skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop
The Scooby-Doo Fred, Daphne, and Velma skins in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop till November 3, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that the skin and its associated cosmetics will return in a future shop rotation since they are not exclusive to the season or Fortnitemares. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.
