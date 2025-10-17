The much-awaited Grabber skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.50 update. Epic Games added the iconic horror character from the Black Phone franchise as part of their overarching collaboration with Fortnitemares. Apart from the outfit, the developers have introduced a host of related cosmetics and items based on him.

While the outfit does not have its own LEGO style, you can use it in other Fortnite experiences like Battle Royale, Reload, or the limited-time Demon Rush horde mode.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Grabber skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Grabber skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The iconic Grabber from the Black Phone franchise is now in the Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As of today (October 17, 2025), the Grabber skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the Fortnitemares tab. It can be purchased via the Grabber bundle and is part of the Grabber set.

The Grabber bundle comprises these four cosmetic items:

The Grabber (Outfit+Selectable styles) Grabber Frost Axe (Pickaxe) Cold Caller (Back Bling) Lil' Magic Van (Emote) Cold Revenge (Wrap)

If you want all items in the Grabber bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks instead of the regular 3,700 V-Bucks or get them separately.

You can purchase the Grabber skin in Fortnite separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Grabber (Outfit+Selectable styles) can be obtained for 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Cold Revenge (Wrap) and Lil' Magic Van (Emote) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each. Meanwhile, you can purchase the Cold Caller (Back Bling) for 400 V-Bucks and the Grabber Frost Axe (Pickaxe) for 800 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long will the Grabber skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Grabber skin in Fortnite will remain listed until October 27, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Grabber skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop till October 27, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that the skin and its associated cosmetics will return in a future shop rotation since they are not exclusive to the season or Fortnitemares. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.

