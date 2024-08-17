The Katalina skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is an exclusive cosmetic item for mobile players. It is rewarded to celebrate the launch of the Android and iOS versions of Epic Games Launcher in the EU. This means the skin can only be unlocked by players in the region and phone users.

However, it appears players have found a tried-and-tested way to get the Katalina skin in Fortnite without even having a phone. This method was shared by @HYPEX on X, a leaker with over 3.3 million followers who has consistently provided accurate information about the game in the past.

How to get the Katalina skin in Fortnite Mobile

You can unlock Katalina skin in Fortnite mobile (Image via Epic Games)

On an Android or iOS device, getting the Katalina skin in Fortnite is completely free and just requires you to earn 100,000 XP in-game.

The skin is part of the Feline Fandom Set. All the cosmetic items in this set can be unlocked for free by reaching the following XP milestones:

Earn 25,000 XP in Fortnite Mobile: Tactical Kat (Animated + Reactive Wrap)

Tactical Kat (Animated + Reactive Wrap) Earn 50,000 XP in Fortnite Mobile: Kat Claws (Pickaxe)

Kat Claws (Pickaxe) Earn 75,000 XP in Fortnite Mobile: Katalina's Kit Bag (Back Bling)

Katalina's Kit Bag (Back Bling) Earn 100,000 XP in Fortnite Mobile: Kataline (Outfit + LEGO Outfit)

These goals are to be reached before November 2, 2024, the beginning of Fortnite OG 2. The cosmetic items will not be purchasable in the Item Shop.

How to get Katalina skin in Fortnite without a phone

Here are the steps to unlock the Katalina skin without having a mobile device:

Find an old creator-made map in Fortnite that was made before UEFN was introduced.

Join that map with one partner in a private lobby.

As soon as you both join, ask the other player to leave the map and then re-join.

By following these steps, players who stayed on the creator-made island will apparently receive the Feline Fandom Set without a phone. Players who want to try this out also don't need to be from the EU region.

Some Creative 1.0 (non-UEFN) maps in Fortnite

Comments from the community (Image via @HYPEX/X)

Hundreds of users flooded @HYPEX's post with comments. Many players shared some non-UEFN map codes to unlock the Katalina skin in Fortnite.

Here are some of the maps on which you can try the aforementioned method:

Toy Box - All Weapons 1v1: 9061-5458-7889

9061-5458-7889 Eympra 1v1: 1443-7754-9831

1443-7754-9831 RSAF: 6940-8669-1904

Here's how to locate these map codes in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4:

Head over to the search icon on the top-left corner in the Battle Royale lobby.

Paste the map code or type it in. In the case of the latter, make sure to add the dashes, or else it will not work.

Click on the "Select" button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

It’s important to note that this method of obtaining Katalina was likely not intended by Epic Games. As a result, a fix is expected to be implemented soon.

Many other interesting skins are expected to return this season. Visit the Fortnite Item Shop to see if any available items interest you.

You can also check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what Epic Games might add to it.

