How to get KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite

The much-awaited KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite were first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.40 update. Epic Games added the iconic K-pop superstars as part of their overarching collaboration with the film. Apart from the cosmetics, the developers have also introduced a custom horde-rush mode alongside visual changes to many gameplay elements.

Ad

The Outfits have their own LEGO styles, making them the perfect choice to explore Brick Life and embark on new adventures while showing off your fandom for demon-bashing characters.

Here's how you can get your hands on the KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite are now in the Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As of today (October 3, 2025), the KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the KPop Demon Hunters tab. It can be purchased via the KPop Demon Hunters bundle and is part of the KPop Demon Hunters set.

Ad

Trending

The KPop Demon Hunters bundle comprises these thirteen cosmetic items:

Rumi (Outfit) + Rumi (LEGO Style)

Mira (Outfit) + Mira (LEGO Style)

Zoey (Outfit) + Zoey (LEGO Style)

Zoey's Thumbs Up (Emote)

Zoey's Shin-Kal (Pickaxe)

Rumi's Sa-In-Geom (Pickaxe)

Mira's Gok-do (Pickaxe)

Zoey's Ramyeon (Back Bling)

Rumi's Ramyeon (Back Bling)

Mira's Ramyeon (Back Bling)

If you want all items in the KPop Demon Hunters bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 3,500 V-Bucks instead of the regular 7,200 V-Bucks or get them separately.

Ad

You can purchase the KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Rumi (Outfit) + Rumi (LEGO Style), Mira (Outfit) + Mira (LEGO Style), and Zoey (Outfit) + Zoey (LEGO Style) can be obtained for 1,500 V-Bucks each. Meanwhile, Zoey's Shin-Kal (Pickaxe), Mira's Gok-do (Pickaxe), and Rumi's Sa-In-Geom (Pickaxe) will set you back 500 V-Bucks each.

Ad

Zoey's Thumbs Up (Emote), Zoey's Ramyeon (Back Bling), Rumi's Ramyeon (Back Bling), and Mira's Ramyeon (Back Bling) can be purchased for 300 V-Bucks each.

Also read: How to complete Fortnite Daft Punk Experience quests and get free rewards

How long will the KPop Demon Hunters skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite will remain listed until October 17, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The KPop Demon Hunters skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till October 17, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that these skins and their associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More