How to get KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite

The much-awaited KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite were first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.40 update. Epic Games added the iconic K-pop superstars as part of their overarching collaboration with the film. Apart from the cosmetics, the developers have also introduced a custom horde-rush mode alongside visual changes to many gameplay elements.
The Outfits have their own LEGO styles, making them the perfect choice to explore Brick Life and embark on new adventures while showing off your fandom for demon-bashing characters.
Here's how you can get your hands on the KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite.
How to get the KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of today (October 3, 2025), the KPop Demon Hunters skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the KPop Demon Hunters tab. It can be purchased via the KPop Demon Hunters bundle and is part of the KPop Demon Hunters set.
The KPop Demon Hunters bundle comprises these thirteen cosmetic items:
- Rumi (Outfit) + Rumi (LEGO Style)
- Mira (Outfit) + Mira (LEGO Style)
- Zoey (Outfit) + Zoey (LEGO Style)
- Zoey's Thumbs Up (Emote)
- Zoey's Shin-Kal (Pickaxe)
- Rumi's Sa-In-Geom (Pickaxe)
- Mira's Gok-do (Pickaxe)
- Zoey's Ramyeon (Back Bling)
- Rumi's Ramyeon (Back Bling)
- Mira's Ramyeon (Back Bling)
If you want all items in the KPop Demon Hunters bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 3,500 V-Bucks instead of the regular 7,200 V-Bucks or get them separately.
Rumi (Outfit) + Rumi (LEGO Style), Mira (Outfit) + Mira (LEGO Style), and Zoey (Outfit) + Zoey (LEGO Style) can be obtained for 1,500 V-Bucks each. Meanwhile, Zoey's Shin-Kal (Pickaxe), Mira's Gok-do (Pickaxe), and Rumi's Sa-In-Geom (Pickaxe) will set you back 500 V-Bucks each.
Zoey's Thumbs Up (Emote), Zoey's Ramyeon (Back Bling), Rumi's Ramyeon (Back Bling), and Mira's Ramyeon (Back Bling) can be purchased for 300 V-Bucks each.
How long will the KPop Demon Hunters skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop
The KPop Demon Hunters skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till October 17, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that these skins and their associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.
