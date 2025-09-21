How to get Mad Moxxi skin in Fortnite

The much-awaited Mad Moxxi skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.30 update. Epic Games added this iconic character from the Borderlands franchise, alongside the launch of the fourth installment in the series. Alongside the skin, the developers had added an array of cosmetics based on the game's universe.

While the Mad Moxxi skin does not have its own LEGO variant, players can still take the hostess of the Crimson Raiders for a spin in this season of Shock 'N' Awesome to fight some pesky bugs and emerge victorious.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Mad Moxxi skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Mad Moxxi skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The Mad Moxxi skin in Fortnite is now in the Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As of today (September 21, 2025), the Mad Moxxi skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the Mad Moxxi tab. It can be purchased via the Mad Moxxi bundle and is part of the Mayhem set.

The Mad Moxxi bundle comprises these three cosmetic items:

Mad Moxxi (Outfit+Selectable style)

Underdome Megaphone (Pickaxe)

Moxxi's Tip Jar (Back Bling)

If you want all items in the Mad Moxxi bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks instead of the regular 2,600 V-Bucks or get them separately.

You can purchase the Mad Moxxi skin in Fortnite separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Mad Moxxi (Outfit+Selectable style) is available for 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Underdome Megaphone (Pickaxe) and Moxxi's Tip Jar (Back Bling) can be obtained for 800 V-Bucks and 300 V-Bucks each.

Additionally, other cosmetics are not part of the bundle and can be purchased separately. Moxxi's Lip Service (Emote) is available for 300 V-Bucks, while the Torgue (Wrap), Maliwan (Wrap), and Jakobs (Wrap) are available for 500 V-Bucks each.

How long will the Mad Moxxi skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Mad Moxxi skin in Fortnite will remain listed until September 28, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Mad Moxxi skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till September 28, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Also note that these skins and their associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.

