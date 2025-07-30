How to get the Mad Moxxi bundle in Fortnite for free

Epic Games is giving away a Mad Moxxi bundle in Fortnite for free to celebrate the upcoming release of Borderlands 4, the next installment of the best-selling franchise, set to release on September 12, 2025. With the release around the corner, the developers are giving away the bundle to promote its sale on the platform.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Mad Moxxi bundle in Fortnite for free.

Guide to getting the Mad Moxxi bundle in Fortnite for free

Here's how you can get your hands on the Mad Moxxi bundle in Fortnite for free (Image via 2K Games/Epic Games)

Here's how you can get your hands on the free Mad Moxxi bundle in Fortnite:

Pre-purchase Borderlands 4 on the Epic Game Store before September 12, 2026, at 11:59 pm ET Once purchased, the Mad Moxxi bundle will show up in the in-game library It is recommended to ensure that you are logged into the same Epic Games account that you use to play Fortnite to ensure the reward is successfully claimed.

The offer applies to all pre-purchases of Borderlands 4 on the Epic Game Store before September 12, 2026, at 11:59 pm ET. With the release of the game just around the corner, the offer arrives at a great time to encourage players to purchase the game on the Epic Games Store.

It is important to note that the Mad Moxxi Bundle will also be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop starting on September 29, 2025, at 8 pm ET and ending on October 6, 2025, at 8 pm ET. If players wish to get the bundle for free, they will need to follow the steps mentioned above.

Additionally, for players who have already pre-purchased Borderlands 4 on their linked account, they will receive the Mad Moxxi Bundle automatically in their Fortnite Locker. Those who purchase and redeem the offer on one platform will also be able to access it on other platforms with ease.

