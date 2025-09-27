How to get MrSavage Icon Series skin in Fortnite

The much-awaited MrSavage Icon Series skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.30 update. Epic Games added the popular streamer as an Icon, joining the long line of celebrities, gamers, and more. After the official reveal a few days ago, the developers have finally added the set to the Item Shop.
The Outfits have their own LEGO styles, making them the perfect choice to explore Brick Life and embark on new adventures while showing off your fandom for the streamer.
Here's how you can get your hands on the MrSavage Icon Series skin in Fortnite.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
How to get the MrSavage Icon Series skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of today (September 27, 2025), the MrSavage Icon Series skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the MrSavage tab. It can be purchased via the MrSavage bundle and is part of the MrSavage set.
The MrSavage bundle comprises these eleven cosmetic items:
- MrSavage (Outfit) + MrSavage (LEGO Style)
- Savage Siren (Outfit) + Savage Siren (LEGO Style)
- 200 IQ (Back Bling)
- Siren Legacy (Back Bling)
- Savage's Striker (Pickaxe)
- Siren's Slicer (Pickaxe)
- Skill Scanner (Emote)
- Get Cooked (Emote)
- Savage Lava (Wrap)
If you want all items in the MrSavage bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks instead of the regular 5,400 V-Bucks or get them separately.
MrSavage (Outfit) + MrSavage (LEGO Style) and Savage Siren (Outfit) + Savage Siren (LEGO Style) are available for 1,500 V-Bucks each. Additional items, such as Savage's Striker (Pickaxe) and Siren's Slicer (Pickaxe), can be obtained for 500 V-Bucks each.
Meanwhile, the 200 IQ (Back Bling), Siren Legacy (Back Bling), Skill Scanner (Emote), and Get Cooked (Emote) can be purchased from the Item Shop for 300 V-Bucks each.
Also read: How to get Waveform Walkers Kicks in Fortnite for free
How long will the MrSavage skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop
The MrSavage skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till October 7, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It should also be noted that these skins and their associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.
Also read: Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up
