How to get Waveform Walkers Kicks in Fortnite for free

Epic Games is giving away the Waveform Walkers Kicks in Fortnite for free to celebrate their unique collaboration with the iconic music duo Daft Punk. With an array of skins and cosmetics already in the Item Shop, the developers are now allowing players to cop a pair of unique shoes for free.Here's how you can get your hands on the Waveform Walkers Kicks in Fortnite for free.Guide to get the Waveform Walkers Kicks in Fortnite for freeEpic Games is giving players the opportunity to obtain the Waveform Walkers Kicks in Fortnite for free. As part of the overarching collaboration with Daft Punk, the developers have introduced a range of items, cosmetics, and Jam Tracks inspired by the iconic duo.Now, players can claim a free pair of Reactive Kicks by participating in the Daft Punk Live event. Gamers need to attend the event for one hour from 2 PM to 3 PM ET on September 27, 2025, to be eligible for the free cosmetic. Simply jump into the live event and attend it for an hour to claim the free Kicks. The Daft Punk live event will feature an interactive way of experiencing the discography of the iconic duo, with an array of activities. While the event begins at 2 PM, players will be able to enter the experience at 1:30 PM to watch the pre-show and interact with fellow players. The quest can be completed alone or with a squad.Simply attend the Daft Punk Live event for one hour to get your hands on the Waveform Walkers Kicks in Fortnite for free (Image via X/Epic Games)Once the event is over, Epic Games has stated that players will receive the free Waveform Walkers in the coming week. Gamers can expect the Kicks to be added to their inventory by the first week of October. The unique music reactive feature and tasteful design make it a great item to obtain for free.Apart from the Kicks, the Item Shop has an array of items, including the much-awaited Daft Punk skins. With Fortnitemares and the season's end around the corner, players can expect many more collaborations and themed content to be added in the game.