Fortnite Daft Punk Live event countdown

The Fortnite Daft Punk Live event is hours away, and players are excited to dive into the live experience featuring the iconic music duo. With the overarching collaboration in the game in terms of skins and other cosmetics already in the game, players can now join this event and uniquely interact with their music.

Here's a handy countdown for the Fortnite Daft Punk Live event to see how long you will have to wait before the gates to the experience open.

Time until Fortnite Daft Punk Live event

The Fortnite Daft Punk Live event is set to begin on September 27, 2025, at 2 PM ET. While the event begins at 2 PM, you will be able to enter the experience at 1:30 PM to watch the pre-show and interact with fellow players.

Here's the timing of the Fortnite Daft Punk Live event across major time zones:

America

ET (Eastern Time): Sat, Sep 27, 2:00 pm

Sat, Sep 27, 2:00 pm PT (Pacific Time): Sat, Sep 27, 11:00 am

Europe

UTC/GMT: Sat, Sep 27, 6:00 pm

Sat, Sep 27, 6:00 pm BST (UK, summer): Sat, Sep 27, 7:00 pm

Sat, Sep 27, 7:00 pm CEST (Central Europe, summer): Sat, Sep 27, 8:00 pm

Asia

IST (India): Sat, Sep 27, 11:30 pm

Sat, Sep 27, 11:30 pm CST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Sun, Sep 28, 2:00 am

Sun, Sep 28, 2:00 am KST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Sun, Sep 28, 3:00 am

Australia / Oceania

AEST (Australia East, winter): Sun, Sep 28, 4:00 am

Sun, Sep 28, 4:00 am NZST (New Zealand, winter): Sun, Sep 28, 6:00 am

While the event is at 2:00 pm ET, players are recommended to join ahead of time since many gamers will try to join at the same time, increasing the queue time.

How to join the Fortnite Daft Punk Live event

Join the Fortnite Daft Punk Live event from the event banner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Players can join the Daft Punk Live event from the event banner on the homescreen. Simply launch the game and scroll down till you see the big banner for the Daft Punk Live experience. At 1:30 PM ET, the experience will open, allowing players to select and join it.

However, if you do not see it listed for some reason, head down to the tab marked 'By Epic' and select the Daft Punk experience from there. The event will let players interact with the discography of the iconic duo uniquely, offering many activities. Additionally, the developers will also give away a special set of Kicks to all those who attend the experience.

