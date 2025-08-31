How to get O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite

The much-awaited O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite were first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.10 update. Epic Games added two Outfits based on O.X.R., the organisation fighting the bugs in this season of Shock'N' Awesome. Alongside the skins, the developers had added an array of cosmetics based on Oninoshima's anti-bug military defense force.
These Outfits have their own LEGO styles, making them the perfect choice to explore Brick Life and embark on new adventures. Additionally, the unique look based on the overarching theme makes it a great style to slay some bugs and emerge victorious in this season of Shock 'N' Awesome
Here's how you can get your hands on the O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite.
How to get the O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of today (August 31, 2025), the O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the Battle Ready tab. They can be purchased via the O.X.R. Elite bundle and are part of the O.X.R. set.
The O.X.R. Elite bundle comprises these eleven cosmetic items:
- O.X.R. Agent Stryker (Outfit) + O.X.R. Agent Stryker (LEGO Style)
- O.X.R. Agent Shay (Outfit) + O.X.R. Agent Shay (LEGO Style)
- Caseboard (Back Bling)
- Flash Bang (Pickaxe)
- Official Business (Wrap)
- The Profiler (Emote)
- Ranger's Rucksack (Back Bling)
- O.X.R. Battering Ram (Pickaxe)
- No Entry (Emote)
If you want all items in the O.X.R. Elite bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,200 V-Bucks instead of the regular 4,300 V-Bucks or get them separately.
O.X.R. Agent Stryker (Outfit) + O.X.R. Agent Stryker (LEGO Style), O.X.R. Agent Shay (Outfit) + O.X.R. Agent Shay (LEGO Style), and Flash Bang (Pickaxe) can be obtained for 800 V-Bucks each. The Profiler (Emote) and Caseboard (Back Bling) are available for 300 V-Bucks and 200 V-Bucks, respectively.
The Official Business (Wrap) and O.X.R. Battering Ram (Pickaxe) will set you back by 500 V-Bucks, while the Ranger's Rucksack (Back Bling) and No Entry (Emote) cost 200 V-Bucks each.
How long will the O.X.R. agent skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop
The O.X.R. agent skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till September 3, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be mentioned that these skins and the associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. In the meantime, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring.
