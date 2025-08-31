How to get O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite

The much-awaited O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite were first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.10 update. Epic Games added two Outfits based on O.X.R., the organisation fighting the bugs in this season of Shock'N' Awesome. Alongside the skins, the developers had added an array of cosmetics based on Oninoshima's anti-bug military defense force.

Ad

These Outfits have their own LEGO styles, making them the perfect choice to explore Brick Life and embark on new adventures. Additionally, the unique look based on the overarching theme makes it a great style to slay some bugs and emerge victorious in this season of Shock 'N' Awesome

Here's how you can get your hands on the O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite are now in the Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As of today (August 31, 2025), the O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the Battle Ready tab. They can be purchased via the O.X.R. Elite bundle and are part of the O.X.R. set.

Ad

Trending

The O.X.R. Elite bundle comprises these eleven cosmetic items:

O.X.R. Agent Stryker (Outfit) + O.X.R. Agent Stryker (LEGO Style)

O.X.R. Agent Shay (Outfit) + O.X.R. Agent Shay (LEGO Style)

Caseboard (Back Bling)

Flash Bang (Pickaxe)

Official Business (Wrap)

The Profiler (Emote)

Ranger's Rucksack (Back Bling)

O.X.R. Battering Ram (Pickaxe)

No Entry (Emote)

If you want all items in the O.X.R. Elite bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,200 V-Bucks instead of the regular 4,300 V-Bucks or get them separately.

Ad

You can purchase the O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

O.X.R. Agent Stryker (Outfit) + O.X.R. Agent Stryker (LEGO Style), O.X.R. Agent Shay (Outfit) + O.X.R. Agent Shay (LEGO Style), and Flash Bang (Pickaxe) can be obtained for 800 V-Bucks each. The Profiler (Emote) and Caseboard (Back Bling) are available for 300 V-Bucks and 200 V-Bucks, respectively.

Ad

The Official Business (Wrap) and O.X.R. Battering Ram (Pickaxe) will set you back by 500 V-Bucks, while the Ranger's Rucksack (Back Bling) and No Entry (Emote) cost 200 V-Bucks each.

Also read: Mattel x Fortnite announces Masters of the Universe: He-Man Heroes UEFN experience

How long will the O.X.R. agent skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The O.X.R. agent skins in Fortnite will remain listed until September 3, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The O.X.R. agent skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till September 3, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be mentioned that these skins and the associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. In the meantime, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite Replay mode gets a major overhaul after seven years

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More