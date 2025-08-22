How to get Picture This Wheel in Fortnite for free

Epic Games is giving away a Picture This Wheel in Fortnite for free to celebrate the upcoming World Championship in Rocket League. As part of the rewards, the developers are giving away the unique cosmetic through Twitch Drops that can be claimed in Fortnite as well.
Here's how you can get your hands on the Picture This Wheel in Fortnite for free.
Guide to get the Picture This Wheel in Fortnite for free
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
Epic Games is giving away a plethora of themed cosmetics in Fortnite for free to celebrate the Rocket League Championship. Among a host of cosmetics, players can claim the Picture This Wheel in Fortnite for free since the reward transfers via linked Epic Games accounts.
The drop can be completed through watch time quests, where gamers will need to watch participating Rocket League streams on Twitch for a certain period of time.
Here's how you can get your hands on the Picture This Wheel for free:
- Open Twitch and sign in with your account.
- Head over to the Rocket League section and watch any participating channel for four hours.
- Once you access the stream, you will notice a progress bar showing your watch time.
- Once done, click on your profile icon and navigate to the Drops and Rewards section to view your rewards.
- Open Fortnite to claim or equip the wheel style.
Simply watch a participating channel for four hours to claim the free wheel. It is recommended to ensure your Epic Games and Twitch accounts are linked to obtain the reward. Since both Rocket League and Fortnite share the same account, signing in once will be enough to link and transfer any rewards.
Once claimed, open Fortnite to claim the cosmetic item and use it on supported Car bodies. The unique look of the wheel with a painted design makes it a coveted variant to claim. Since Rocket League is giving out many cosmetics and items, it is possible that more supported items in the Champion's Road 2025 drop transfer to Fortnite.
Also read: How to get Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- UEFN reportedly set to receive AI assistant
- Fortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms the future improvement roadmap
- After Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFN
- Everything spotted in the Chapter 6 Season 4 key art
- Epic Games x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealed
- Leaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite