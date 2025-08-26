The much-awaited Squid Game Front Man skin in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.10 update. Epic Games added the popular antagonist from the hit show Squid Game as part of their overarching collaboration with the series.

While the Front Man skin in Fortnite does not have a LEGO style, the unique look and pop culture reference make it a great style to slay some bugs and emerge victorious in this season of Shock 'N' Awesome

Here's how you can get the Squid Game Front Man skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Squid Game Front Man skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The Squid Game Front Man skin in Fortnite has arrived in the Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As of today (August 26, 2025), the Squid Game Front Man skin is listed in the Item Shop under the The Games tab. They can be purchased via the Front Man bundle and are part of the The Games set.

The Front Man bundle comprises these four cosmetic items:

Front Man Outfit

Loot Piggy Back Bling

Perilous Gift Pickaxe

Mingle Game Dance

If you want all items in the Front Man bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks instead of the regular 3000 V-Bucks or get them separately.

You can get your hands on the Squid Game Front Man skin in Fortnite separately (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Front Man (Outfit) can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Loot Piggy (Back Bling) can be obtained for 600 V-Bucks. You can get the Perilous Gift (Pickaxe) and the viral Mingle Game Dance (Emote) for 500 V-Bucks each.

How long will the Squid Game Front Man skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Squid Game Front Man skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until September 2, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Squid Game Front Man skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till September 2, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that this skin and associated cosmetics will return in the future since they are not exclusive. Meanwhile, you can keep an eye out for the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games has in store.

