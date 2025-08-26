The much-awaited Squid Game Front Man skin in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.10 update. Epic Games added the popular antagonist from the hit show Squid Game as part of their overarching collaboration with the series.
While the Front Man skin in Fortnite does not have a LEGO style, the unique look and pop culture reference make it a great style to slay some bugs and emerge victorious in this season of Shock 'N' Awesome
Here's how you can get the Squid Game Front Man skin in Fortnite.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
How to get the Squid Game Front Man skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of today (August 26, 2025), the Squid Game Front Man skin is listed in the Item Shop under the The Games tab. They can be purchased via the Front Man bundle and are part of the The Games set.
The Front Man bundle comprises these four cosmetic items:
- Front Man Outfit
- Loot Piggy Back Bling
- Perilous Gift Pickaxe
- Mingle Game Dance
If you want all items in the Front Man bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks instead of the regular 3000 V-Bucks or get them separately.
Front Man (Outfit) can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Loot Piggy (Back Bling) can be obtained for 600 V-Bucks. You can get the Perilous Gift (Pickaxe) and the viral Mingle Game Dance (Emote) for 500 V-Bucks each.
Also read: Fortnite leaks suggest Beavis and Butt-head could be coming
How long will the Squid Game Front Man skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop
The Squid Game Front Man skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till September 2, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that this skin and associated cosmetics will return in the future since they are not exclusive. Meanwhile, you can keep an eye out for the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games has in store.
Also read: How to get the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella
Read more articles here:
- UEFN reportedly set to receive AI assistant
- Fortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms the future improvement roadmap
- After Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFN
- Everything spotted in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key art
- Epic Games x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealed
- Leaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite