Tex Flamingo, Sgt. Drake, and Budge are some of the most unique characters to be introduced to Fortnite. These birds of a feather sure do flock together, as they were added simultaneously during Chapter 5 Season 1. These skins are somewhat sought after as they take character design back to the good old days when cosmetics were goofy in nature.

Although they might not be the best skins to use to gain a competitive advantage, having your teammates dress up as oversized birds is rather amusing. So, here's how to get Tex Flamingo, Sgt. Drake, and Budge skins in Fortnite.

Tex Flamingo, Sgt. Drake, and Budge skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Birds of a Feather Bundle is listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (March 2, 2024), the Tex Flamingo, Sgt. Drake, and Budge skins, along with all other cosmetics associated with Birds of a Feather Bundle, are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Birds of a Feather Bundle consists of a total of seven cosmetic items:

Tex Flamingo (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Sgt. Drake (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Budge (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Flambago (Back Bling)

Duck Duffle (Back Bling)

Squawk Sack (Back Bling)

Cosmic Peck Axe (Pickaxe)

If you're interested in getting the Tex Flamingo (Outfit + LEGO Style), Sgt. Drake (Outfit + LEGO Style), and Budge (Outfit + LEGO Style) together, purchase the Birds of a Feather Bundle. It can be bought at a discounted price of 2,600 V-Bucks. It will also include Flambago (Back Bling), Duck Duffle (Back Bling), Squawk Sack (Back Bling), and Cosmic Peck Axe (Pickaxe).

You can also purchase Tex Flamingo (Outfit + LEGO Style), Sgt. Drake (Outfit + LEGO Style), and Budge (Outfit + LEGO Style) individually. They will cost 1,200 V-Bucks each and come with their respective Back Blings: Flambago, Duck Duffle, and Squawk Sack. The Cosmic Peck Axe (Pickaxe) can also be purchased individually for 800 V-Bucks.

Note: The Birds of a Feather Bundle consists of three different sets: Breaker of Cages, Feathered West, and Squawkin' Sergeant.

How long would Tex Flamingo, Sgt. Drake, and Budge skins stay in the Item Shop?

Tex Flamingo, Sgt. Drake, and Budge skins will not be listed for long (Image via Epic Games)

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 fast approaching, Tex Flamingo, Sgt. Drake, and Budge Skins will not stay in the Item Shop for long. They will likely be rotated out over the course of the weekend.

As these skins are not exclusive, they will be featured again sometime during the next season. However, the exact time is difficult to tell as the final decision rests with Epic Games. If you're interested in purchasing the Birds of a Feather Bundle later, keep an eye on the Item Shop.

