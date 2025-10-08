How to get Tron skin in Fortnite

The much-awaited Tron skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.40 update. Epic Games added the character from the iconic sci-fi franchise as part of their overarching collaboration with the series. Apart from the outfit, the developers have introduced an array of related cosmetics and items.
The Outfit has its own LEGO styles, making it the perfect choice to explore Brick Life and embark on new adventures while showing off your fandom for MCP and ENCOM.
Here's how you can get your hands on the Tron skin in Fortnite.
How to get the Tron skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of today (October 8, 2025), the Tron skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the Tron: Ares tab. It can be purchased via the Tron: Ares bundle and is part of the Tron: Ares set.
The Tron: Ares bundle comprises these ten cosmetic items:
- Tron: Ares (Outfit) + Tron: Ares (LEGO Style)
- Dillinger Disc (Back Bling)
- Dillinger Disc (Pickaxe)
- Ares' Staff (Pickaxe)
- Jump Jet (Glider)
- Portal Beam (Emote)
- Lil Light Cycle (Emote)
- Tron: Ares Glow (Wrap)
- As Alive as You Need to Be (Jam Track)
If you want all items in the Tron: Ares bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks instead of the regular 6,100 V-Bucks or get them separately.
Tron: Ares (Outfit) + Tron: Ares (LEGO Style) can be obtained for 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Dillinger Disc (Back Bling)/Dillinger Disc (Pickaxe) and Ares' Staff (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks each. The Portal Beam (Emote) costs 300 V-Bucks.
Meanwhile, you can get the Jump Jet (Glider) for 1,200 V-Bucks and the Lil Light Cycle (Emote), Tron: Ares Glow (Wrap), and the As Alive as You Need to Be (Jam Track) for 500 V-Bucks.
How long will the Tron skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop
The Tron skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till October 17, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that the skin and its associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.
