How to get Tron skin in Fortnite

The much-awaited Tron skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.40 update. Epic Games added the character from the iconic sci-fi franchise as part of their overarching collaboration with the series. Apart from the outfit, the developers have introduced an array of related cosmetics and items.

Ad

The Outfit has its own LEGO styles, making it the perfect choice to explore Brick Life and embark on new adventures while showing off your fandom for MCP and ENCOM.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Tron skin in Fortnite.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Tron skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The Tron skin in Fortnite is now in the Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As of today (October 8, 2025), the Tron skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the Tron: Ares tab. It can be purchased via the Tron: Ares bundle and is part of the Tron: Ares set.

Ad

Trending

The Tron: Ares bundle comprises these ten cosmetic items:

Tron: Ares (Outfit) + Tron: Ares (LEGO Style)

Dillinger Disc (Back Bling)

Dillinger Disc (Pickaxe)

Ares' Staff (Pickaxe)

Jump Jet (Glider)

Portal Beam (Emote)

Lil Light Cycle (Emote)

Tron: Ares Glow (Wrap)

As Alive as You Need to Be (Jam Track)

If you want all items in the Tron: Ares bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks instead of the regular 6,100 V-Bucks or get them separately.

Ad

You can purchase the Tron skin in Fortnite separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Tron: Ares (Outfit) + Tron: Ares (LEGO Style) can be obtained for 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Dillinger Disc (Back Bling)/Dillinger Disc (Pickaxe) and Ares' Staff (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks each. The Portal Beam (Emote) costs 300 V-Bucks.

Ad

Meanwhile, you can get the Jump Jet (Glider) for 1,200 V-Bucks and the Lil Light Cycle (Emote), Tron: Ares Glow (Wrap), and the As Alive as You Need to Be (Jam Track) for 500 V-Bucks.

Also read: How to play Fortnite on Discord

How long will the Tron skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Tron skin in Fortnite will remain listed until October 17, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Tron skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till October 17, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that the skin and its associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More