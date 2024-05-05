"I forgot how blinding the animation is": Fortnite community wants Millennium Falcon glider to return to the game

The Fortnite community is thoroughly enjoying the offerings of the newly launched Star Wars collaboration, with the LEGO mode and the others receiving their fair share of Star Wars content. However, while the celebrations for Star Wars Day have been eventful, some players are reminiscing about the past.

Such is the case with a recent Reddit post shared by u/Apprentice_Jedi, where the player expressed their disappointment at how the Millenium Falcon glider is exclusive to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Winterfest festivities, meaning newcomers have no way to acquire this undoubtedly beloved cosmetic.

The Reddit post attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with u/Tnovix expressing how they combine the new Chewbacca outfit with the Millenium Falcon glider while remembering the glider's infamous animation and stating:

"I forgot how blinding the animation is"

Other Reddit users also chimed in with jokes and their own desires to see the Millenium Falcon glider back in the game, with u/chorii pointing out how there is no reason for Epic Games not to bring this beloved glider back. However, they also highlighted the glider's animation can be a bit frustrating to deal with.

Redditor u/JNorJT, on the other hand, joked about how the Millennium Falcon glider's animation is essentially a flashbang every time it is triggered. To this, u/SirColonelSanders added how the Millenium Falcon glider's complaints are quite reminiscent of those they have seen about Zeus' Stormy Descent Contrail since both cosmetics are known for blocking player's view.

Will the Millennium Falcon Glider return to Fortnite?

The Millennium Falcon Glider was introduced to the game as part of the many free rewards during Winterfest 2019 in Chapter 2 Season 1. It has garnered a fan base for itself ever since its release, not only due to its connection to one of the most iconic vehicles in th e Star Wars universe but also its infamous status as one of the flashiest gliders in the game. Players have been wondering if they will be able to get their hands on this iconic glider.

Unfortunately, while the Glider was already featured in Winterfest 2019, it is unlikely that the Glider will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop. However, since the developers are known for variants of previously released cosmetics, there is always a possibility of Epic Games introducing another Millenium Falcon Glider that is slightly different from the one released previously.

