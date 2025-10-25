Fortnite has just announced three new player events, allowing gamers to dive into unique games and experiences. As part of the weekend celebrations, the developers are introducing three new events that gamers can experience and play ahead of the end of Fortnitemares this week.Here's everything you need to know about the three new player events announced by Fortnite.Fortnite announces three new player events for the weekendEpic Games has just announced three unique player events that gamers can take part in and earn XP. The official Fortnite account on X posted three limited-time events that gamers can access from within the game. The three experiences are Unbox a Brainrot, Steal the Brainrot, and Garden vs. Brainrots. They are based on the viral social media phenomenon of brainrot content.Brainrot essentially defines low-quality online things, such as skibidi toilet, Tung Tung Tung Sahur, and more. The events based on this viral phenomenon can be found in the Discover tab on the homepage and should be on the top picks tile below your frequently-played section.Dive into these brainrot player events and earn creator-made XP to level up your passes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)It is worth mentioning that these events are available after specific launch times across the weekend. Here's the timing for all three weekend player events:Unbox a Brainrot: Saturday, October 26,12 pm ET Steal the Brainrot: Saturday, October 26, 4 pm ETGarden vs. Brainrots: Sunday, October 27, 1:30 pm ET'Once launched, players will be able to access these events throughout the weekend and dive into some brainrot action solo or with their squads. Epic Games has not confirmed whether the event will return next week. Considering that the end of the season is near, this may be a special event just for this week.Also read: Epic Games launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-upRead more articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive AI assistantEpic Games acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms the future improvement roadmapAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNEpic Games confirms Ranked 2.0 modeLeaks suggest Repo collaboration could be comingLeaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite