Fortnite announces three new player events

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Oct 25, 2025 22:35 GMT
Fortnite player events
Epic Games has announced three new player events for the weekend (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Fortnite has just announced three new player events, allowing gamers to dive into unique games and experiences. As part of the weekend celebrations, the developers are introducing three new events that gamers can experience and play ahead of the end of Fortnitemares this week.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the three new player events announced by Fortnite.

Fortnite announces three new player events for the weekend

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Epic Games has just announced three unique player events that gamers can take part in and earn XP. The official Fortnite account on X posted three limited-time events that gamers can access from within the game. The three experiences are Unbox a Brainrot, Steal the Brainrot, and Garden vs. Brainrots. They are based on the viral social media phenomenon of brainrot content.

Brainrot essentially defines low-quality online things, such as skibidi toilet, Tung Tung Tung Sahur, and more. The events based on this viral phenomenon can be found in the Discover tab on the homepage and should be on the top picks tile below your frequently-played section.

Ad
Dive into these brainrot player events and earn creator-made XP to level up your passes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
Dive into these brainrot player events and earn creator-made XP to level up your passes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

It is worth mentioning that these events are available after specific launch times across the weekend. Here's the timing for all three weekend player events:

Ad
  • Unbox a Brainrot: Saturday, October 26,12 pm ET
  • Steal the Brainrot: Saturday, October 26, 4 pm ET
  • Garden vs. Brainrots: Sunday, October 27, 1:30 pm ET'

Once launched, players will be able to access these events throughout the weekend and dive into some brainrot action solo or with their squads. Epic Games has not confirmed whether the event will return next week. Considering that the end of the season is near, this may be a special event just for this week.

Ad

Also read: Epic Games launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up

Read more articles here:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over four million views in 1400+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications