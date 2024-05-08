Fortnite Yoda Back Bling disabled: Possible reasons explored

The Fortnite Yoda Back Bling has been disabled in-game. It was, in many ways, one of the most hyped cosmetics to be introduced for the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration. Its design was based on the timeline during which Luke Skywalker meets Yoda on the planet of Dagobah. During his training, he would carry Yoda around on his back.

The Fortnite Yoda Back Bling in-game was made to allow players to replace this act. However, a short while ago, Epic Games announced via its social media channels that the cosmetic item has been disabled. The official message is as follows:

"Due to an issue that may have been causing crashes for some players, we’ve temporarily disabled the Yoda Back Bling while the team is working on a fix. We’ve also removed Yoda, Disassembled C-3PO, and Dagobah Luke from the Shop."

The developer has confirmed that the Yoda Back Bling has been disabled and delisted from the Item Shop for the time being. Disassembled C-3PO Back Bling and the Fortnite Dagobah Luke Outfit have also been delisted, but they are available to use in-game for those who own them.

That being said, here is more insight into what might have caused the crashes while players were using the Fortnite Yoda Back Bling.

Fortnite Yoda Back Bling is not compatible with Zoidberg Scuttle Emote

While Epic Games merely stated that using the Fortnite Yoda Back Bling would crash the game, the finer details were left out. Thankfully, veteran leaker/data miner iFireMonkey was able to get first-hand information as to why this was the case.

Based on his own experience in-game, it would seem that equipping the Yoda Back Bling and using the Fortnite Zoidberg Scuttle Emote caused the game to crash. It is unclear why this happened given that the Zoidberg Scuttle Emote has been used without any issues since being added to the game in Chapter 4 Season 3.

As such, the only culprit would be Yoda. It would seem that the Force is a bit too strong with this one.

That being said, the cosmetic is only disabled temporarily. If you own it, there is no need to panic as Epic Games will enable it soon enough. The downside is that it may not be in time for you to flaunt the aforementioned cosmetics during the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration (but there's always next year).

If the problem is not rectifiable, a full refund will likely be issued given the circumstances. On that note, Epic Games will provide an update as and when the issue has been solved or a workaround has been enabled in-game for the Fortnite Yoda Back Bling.

