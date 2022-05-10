5 best left-handed mice to buy for gaming in 2022

Left-handed gamers are a largely ignored section of consumers by mouse manufacturers. Most of the so-called "ambidextrous" mice are hardly much of an improvement for left-handed gamers who want to have long gaming sessions. Mouse button placement and ergonomics are important factors to consider here.

Left-handed mice is a category just barely out of its infancy, with significant players finally introducing products. Gamers who were initially starved for options catering to them are now presented with two kinds of products from the biggest brands.

This article includes a list of the best gaming mice for left-handed gamers. Although the value each mouse will provide to individual users will depend on their requirements and preferences, this list is arranged in ascending order of the overall price to performance ratio.

Best left-handed gaming mice in May 2022

5) Corsair M55 RGB Pro

This is an updated version of Corsair's 2015 release, the Katar, but with significantly improved externals and internals. The key issue with ambidextrous mice is that they seem to get lost in trying to cater to both sides of consumers and serve neither particularly well.

The M55 takes this challenge head-on, and the result is a teardrop-shaped mouse wrapped in a matte shell. The shape has a small learning curve for someone who hasn't used an ambidextrous mouse, but the overall feel of the product is excellent after getting used to it.

The matte shell offers a decent grip, but the clicks and buttons might sometimes feel wobbly. It also improves Katar with an upgraded DPI of 12,400 and an overall lighter, sleeker profile. An affordable version of Corsair Harpoon wouldn't be inaccurate to describe this product.

Price:$24.99

DPI: 12,400

Sensor: Optical

Interface: USB

Buttons: 8

Ergonomic: Ambidextrous

Weight: 89 g (3.1oz)

4) Logitech G Pro Wireless

This is the oldest product on this list, yet it earns its place without any doubt. Logitech has custom-made every aspect of the G Pro to make it as sleek, cheap, and efficient as possible. They have achieved that goal while simultaneously providing a latency-free experience and a 16,000 DPI HERO sensor.

The mouse is also of sturdy build and can withstand more than it looks like it can. Players can feel free to customize the G Pro's side panels, which is good because the overall design language is quite muted.

It also packs in an impressive battery for its size, with an average of 40 hours of use. Users who can afford or have a Powerplay charging mat can forget about the charging and game on for as long as they want.

Being a Logitech product has its cons as well, as the G Pro can only be charged by its own proprietary charger. That, and the hefty price tag, are the main cons of Logitech's star in ambidextrous mice.

Price:$99 (varies between $99-120, the listed price at the time of writing)

DPI: 16000

Battery: 40 Hours

Sensor: Optical HERO 16K

Interface: USB and Wireless

Buttons: 8

Ergonomic: Ambidextrous

Weight: 81 g (2.9oz)

3) Razer Viper

Readers who identify as palm grip gamers can skip this paragraph altogether. The Razer Viper has a lot to offer for others users, though. This 69g package packs a 5G sensor while providing one of the most comfortable user experiences for left-handed gamers.

The exceptionally smooth glide and optical switches are features most users will find themselves raving about after using the product. The triple actuation speed sounds like a marketing gimmick, but players can see it in action with nearly instantaneous responses to every click.

Although the product cannot be recommended for palm grip, claw grip gamers can enjoy the hell out of any game on this ambidextrous beast from Razer.

Price: $64.99

DPI: 16,000

Sensor: Optical 5G

Interface: USB

Buttons: 8

Ergonomic: Ambidextrous

Weight: 69g (2.4oz)

2) Razer Naga (Left-Handed)

Left-handed users have cause to celebrate now that they can experience what the entire gaming community has constantly been raving about regarding Razer Naga, now that there's a dedicated left-handed version of the mouse.

The Naga has held on to the top spot for MMO games like World of Warcraft for quite some time now, given the unprecedented number of buttons that players can access on their side.

This gives players with the Naga a direct advantage over those who don't, and left-handed MMO fans can finally have a fair match with this special release. The only notable flaw with Naga would have to be the rather chunky design of the overall heavy mouse.

It also lacks the swappable button panels of the Naga Pro, but this can't be called a flaw, as the majority of users are buying it for the unique button panel. Readers who love the MMO genre should consider this mouse to be the benchmark of the ideal product for them.

Price: $159

DPI: 20,000

Sensor: Razer Focus+ optical sensor

Interface: USB

Buttons: 19+1 programmable buttons

Ergonomic: Left-handed

Weight: 109g (3.8oz)

1) Logitech G903

Few mice sport such a satisfying click that it is the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks about it, but Logitech's G903 is one of them. Although the mouse is a product on the older side, it is still the overall best pick for a left-handed user in the market for a gaming accessory.

After an extremely satisfying click, the next thing in which the G903 leaves its competitors far behind is battery life. The wireless mouse can hold its own for anywhere between 24 and 32 hours and can be used with a wire if you want to play one more match without stopping to charge.

The buttons are removable and can be re-purposed for a right-handed user if need be, and the ergonomics of the mouse give off an all-to-familiar Logitech vibe that hits home with most gamers.

The two things to note here would be that one has to be very careful with the mouse's dongle, as there is no space to store it in the mouse, and it is a rather large mouse, so users with small hands should apply appropriate discretion. The G903 is as good as it gets for left-handed gamers in today's date.

Price: $96

DPI: 12,000

Sensor: Optical PMW3366

Battery: 32Hrs (w/o RGB) Li-ION

Interface: Wireless/USB

Buttons: 11

Ergonomic: Ambidextrous

Weight: 107g (3.1oz)

