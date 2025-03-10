WWE 2K25 PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3080 & 3080 Ti

WWE 2K25 is slated for release on March 14, 2025. However, you can play the title before its official release if you purchase "The Bloodline" and "Deadman" editions instead of the standard edition. The game looks quite decent on a 4K display, and the detail levels pop out at that resolution. The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are among the best GPUs for playing WWE 2K25 at 4K.

In this article, we look at the best game settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti to deliver a smooth and stutter-free gaming experience.

Note: The settings provided below are based on WWE 2K25's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

What are the best graphics settings for WWE 2K25 on RTX 3080?

WWE 2K25 graphics settings page (Image via 2K Games)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is a 4K-capable GPU, and it can play WWE 2K25 at that resolution with High/Ultra graphics settings. The GPU can deliver 60 FPS and stutter-free gameplay if you apply the right settings.

Here is a look at the best settings for this game on the RTX 3080

Graphics Device : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Texture Quality : High

: High Monitor : 1

: 1 Windowed Mode : No

: No Screen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 VSync : No

: No Refresh Rate : 120Hz

: 120Hz Action Camera FPS : 60

: 60 Shadows : On

: On Shadow Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Anti-Alias : TAA

: TAA Reflections : Ultra

: Ultra Dynamic Upscaling : AMD FSR 1

: AMD FSR 1 Sharpness : 5

: 5 Depth of Field : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Audience Density : 100

: 100 Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off

What are the best graphics settings for WWE 2K25 on RTX 3080 Ti?

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti was launched around a year after the release of the non-Ti model and boasted nearly a 10% higher performance. This allowed it to play a few games at 4K with 120 FPS and higher. However, WWE 2K25 is capped at 60 FPS, so we will focus on delivering higher graphical fidelity with this GPU.

Apply the following settings for WWE 2K25 on RTX 3080 Ti:

Graphics Device : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Texture Quality : High

: High Monitor : 1

: 1 Windowed Mode : No

: No Screen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 VSync : No

: No Refresh Rate : 120Hz

: 120Hz Action Camera FPS : 60

: 60 Shadows : On

: On Shadow Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shader Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Anti-Alias : TAA

: TAA Reflections : Ultra

: Ultra Dynamic Upscaling : AMD FSR 1

: AMD FSR 1 Sharpness : 5

: 5 Depth of Field : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Audience Density : 100

: 100 Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off

The above settings will deliver a solid 60 FPS gameplay experience without compromising the visual fidelity of WWE 2K25. Both the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti GPUs achieve excellent results here. Make sure you apply the graphics settings correctly to achieve the best results.

