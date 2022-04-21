10 best games like GTA 5 for Xbox Series X

GTA 5 was relaunched last month, this time for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. As expected, there are some noticeable improvements that use next-generation hardware and look as good as the PC version of GTA 5.

However, this puts GTA 5 up against some other similar games that look just as good on next-gen consoles. This article examines ten such games, all designed for the Xbox Series X and are somewhat similar to GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Best GTA 5-like games for the Xbox Series X

10) Mafia 3: Definitive Edition

The third entry to the Mafia series has one marked difference in it - instead of playing as a member of the Mafia, the protagonist fights against the Mafia. This was a significant reason why the last entry from the iconic series didn't receive a warm reception.

Mafia 3 felt too unconvincing for a series known for its realistic portrayal of the underworld. While combat has vastly improved gameplay, the repetitive mission structure feels out of place in a Mafia game.

The open-world environment of New Bordeaux is unique in its depiction of New Orleans in the 1970s, and it is one of the game's best feature.

9) State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2 has improved drastically over its predecessor, but some issues persist from the first title. The gameplay is brutally realistic, with the fear of losing companions to some of the special zombies being ever-present. However, some aspects of it can get frustratingly repetitive.

Meanwhile, the plot isn't the game's strong suit, with the sense of hopelessness being forced a bit too much. This makes the sandbox mode the better and more entertaining way to play the game.

There is simply no better alternative when it comes to an open-world zombie survival game with RPG mechanics.

8) Lego City Undercover

Players should not be fooled by what appears to be a simple children's game on the surface. Lego City Undercover is a well-built and entertaining open-world game that is child-friendly, unlike the GTA games.

It's been dubbed the Lego version of GTA, though it's not quite the same. It was first released exclusively for the Wii U in 2013 and was later ported to the PC, Switch, Xbox One, and PS4 in 2017.

Backward compatibility allows the game to be played on the Xbox Series X, limiting it to 30 frames per second.

7) Far Cry 5

The Far Cry series often takes place in exotic locations worldwide, in war-torn countries. Far Cry 5, however, is set right in the United States. This was a bold step for the franchise, and it paid off quite well. The game had everything the series was hoping for, not to be repetitive.

The USA connection can also be cited as a major reason to list Far Cry 5 as a GTA-like game. The plot isn't as dark and philosophical as Far Cry 2, and the antagonists aren't as memorable as Far Cry 3.

However, Far Cry 5 shines in terms of its gameplay. It introduces character customization, as well as a robust ally system. There are new aerial vehicles and better ways to customize weapons.

6) Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 features many improvements over its predecessors, with new ways to use the grappler and extreme weather effects. However, it also removes its wildly popular liberation aspect.

Players are no longer required to take over enemy bases but to cause a certain amount of chaos and capture them through the map.

The map doesn't have a uniqueness to it like the Mediterranean island of Medici in Just Cause 3. However, many regions have diverse climates, like that of Panau in Just Cause 2.

5) Saints Row: The Third - Remastered

The Saints Row series has been a serious competitor to the GTA franchise, with Saints Row 2 being the most promising title. However, it wasn't until Saints Row The Third that Volition made a significant breakthrough. The game abandons the franchise's gangster roots in favor of bizarre and bizarre elements.

Although this isn't necessarily a bad move, a few minor aspects of the game feel like a step backward. Overall, it's a lot of fun to play, especially with its diverse range of activities, which are carried over from its predecessors.

4) Yakuza 0

Yakuza 0 is the last game from the Yakuza series, and it acts as a prequel to the franchise. The game is very arcadey, which might throw off fans who're used to GTA-like gameplay.

Kamurocho's open-world environment is incredibly lifelike, with various shops, karaoke houses, amusement arcades, etc. Combat is entirely melee-based, and it emphasizes using objects from the environment to create fancy action sequences.

3) Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Sleeping Dogs is the final game from the True Crime series, although it is more of a spiritual successor than a true sequel. This is like the GTA series, except that players take control of an undercover cop instead of a criminal.

The setting of Hong Kong is very exotic compared to the GTA franchise, but it complements the storyline very well. It has a mix of elements from GTA games and the Yakuza series, with side activities like karaoke and an emphasis on martial arts.

2) Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a complete remake of the original game featuring new gameplay elements. The exciting story has also been enhanced with more focus on some under-polished areas.

The most important thing about the game is the recreation of Lost Heaven, which feels much more alive now. The city doesn't just have a fresh coat of paint but an intelligent and detailed AI system for the NPCs that adds to its ambiance.

1) Mafia 2: Definitive Edition

The Definitive Edition of Mafia 2 isn't a remake like the previous game. However, it has some significant improvements, and it's essentially a free upgrade. The few issues it had at launch have mostly been fixed, so it's a better version of the original Mafia 2.

Moving on to the game itself, Mafia 2 is regarded by gamers as having the best plot in the series, and the gameplay is also quite entertaining. It offers a diverse range of missions, played out in distinct chapters.

There aren't many activities to be had here, but the storytelling and robust gameplay get players hooked.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar