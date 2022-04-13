10 best GTA Online radio songs in 2022

GTA Online players are so lucky to have such a wide variety of music on the radio in the game. Never before has the franchise had 25 stations that gamers could fiddle between.

While everyone has their preferred genre and channel in the game, some songs just stick out above others and can be listened to repeatedly.

Some of GTA Online's best music from the radio

10) Jamiroquai - Alright

Jamiroquai is famous worldwide for his upbeat music, lively style, and demeanor. His music simply makes most people want to dance.

GTA Online fans are more than happy to jam along while driving in their car to this classic British artist's music. This song is one of the newest additions to the radio in the game in the past six months.

9) Freddie Gibbs ft. Pusha T & Kevin Cossam - Miami Vice

The song was added to the MOTOMAMI radio channel and has made this list for being a much more modern type of hip-hop with a very unconventional yet brilliant backing track inspired by the Miami Vice soundtrack.

The rappers on the track are very well known, so their fans and many new gamers to GTA Online love it.

8) Stardust - Music Sounds Better With You

This feel-good song from Stardust was actually the group's only release. However, it has gained such acclaim since its release in the late 90s that it is still popular today.

As such a good-vibes song, Rockstar Games made a great choice of adding this track to the game in most players' opinions, especially those who were children of the 90s.

7) Sneaker Pimps - 6 Underground

This song is a very relaxing one to have on the list, but sometimes that is what gamers need. It's easy to imagine sitting in the car by Vespucci beach chillaxing to this song.

The Sneaker Pimps have had their music featured in GTA games before, starting with Liberty City Stories, where the song could be found on Rise FM, one of the most popular stations in that previous edition of the series.

5) Blackstreet ft. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen - No Diggity

This is another classic hip-hop group from the 90s bringing you some of the best in American music. The song was released in 1996 and reached the number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.

It is very mellow in terms of genre and perfect to listen to in GTA Online while cruising around the hood in a lowrider.

4) Cutting Crew - I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight

This power ballad by British band Cutting Crew has become their biggest hit worldwide, and most GTA players will know or have heard it somewhere. Perhaps for some GTA fans, it will bring back fond memories of GTA Vice City and its iconic soundtrack.

The song was released in 1986, the year that one of the most popular GTA tiles took place. It certainly earns a spot in the top ten songs in GTA Online.

3) Queen - Radio Ga Ga

It would be difficult to make a top ten list of songs without including some of the masters of Rock and Roll, Queen. Radio Ga Ga is the perfect track for the band to have in GTA Online.

Not many gamers would change the radio channel after stealing a car to find that this song was playing.

2) 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre - California Love

Another one of the 77 songs added as part of The Contrac DLC, this classic 2Pac and Dre song is known globally. It gives GTA Online users a real nostalgic sense of the ghetto-styling of GTA San Andreas and is also possibly one of the longest awaited songs to be added to the game.

1) Fallin'Up - Dr. Dre ft. Thurz & Cocoa Sarai

As one of the newest songs introduced to GTA Online in December 2021, this new Dr. Dre track was the first-ever World Exclusive of a piece released through a computer game.

The song itself is also brilliant, with lyrics that fit perfectly with the actions and lives of GTA Online gamers. The scene where the track is revealed is like a music video in itself.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer