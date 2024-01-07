10 incredible things Rockstar can introduce in GTA 6

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated titles in the gaming community, and fans can't wait to get their hands on the game when it rolls out in 2025. Rockstar Games has promised that it will be one of the best things to be released by their studio, which has further fueled the hype started by the initial trailer revealed in December 2023. However, there are certain features they can adopt from previous titles or other video games to turn Grand Theft Auto 6 into a masterpiece.

While the franchise has been able to set new standards for the video game industry, fans wish for some new and incredible things in the next installment. This article will list 10 things that, if correctly implemented, would make GTA 6 an amazing game.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the community's and the writer's opinions.

10 amazing things Rockstar Games should add to GTA 6

1) The character's actions influence how others view them

One of the things that make the Grand Theft Auto games unrealistic is how NPCs forget all about the chaos that your character creates as soon as the wanted stars disappear. While this works for the game, it would be amazing if the character's actions influenced how the NPCs viewed and acted around them.

Watch Dogs has a similar mechanic where NPCs either help the protagonist or call the cops depending on if he causes too much chaos or goes for stealth.

2) A variety of enterable buildings

GTA 6 should have buildings that players can enter and explore. This would make the gameplay much more immersive and would also allow them to take different approaches when completing missions or fighting others.

Adding a variety to the buildings across the map will also add a touch of realism to the game, making it even better. This is one of the features that fans desperately want to see in GTA 6.

3) Enhanced weapon customization

Although weapons are an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto series, there are hardly any good customization options available in previous titles. While players can use different types of magazines, muzzles, and scopes, they are still quite simple.

Rockstar Games should use their experience from Red Dead Redemption 2 and further enhance it in the upcoming title by allowing players to craft custom weapons or parts for guns.

4) Better NPC AI system

NPCs have always been fodder and target practice for players throughout the series. They have been subjected to all sorts of things and generally have no personality or usage. They are mostly there to fill the empty spaces on the map.

However, RDR 2 went several steps ahead, enhancing the NPC AI to a whole new level. They have worked cycles, and each NPC thoroughly follows them. This adds to the game's immersive quality, and GTA 6 would benefit from implementing it.

5) Dynamic approach to completing missions

While Rockstar Games has made significant improvements in several departments, players still experience a lack of freedom when it comes to completing missions. There are fixed scenarios and scripted paths that they need to follow or risk failing the mission.

So, giving them the freedom to complete missions in different ways would do several good things. It would not only be more enjoyable but would also increase the replayability of the game. It should be one of the major features that the developers add to GTA 6.

6) Dynamic body type and features that affect the missions

One of the best features in GTA San Andreas was the ability to change CJ's body type. If players spend a good amount of time in the gym, then they would get buff. On the other hand, eating too much food turns CJ fat, compromising his ability to complete certain missions.

This is a feature that Rockstar did not use enough in previous titles and should reintroduce to the series with GTA 6. It would be amazing to see different scenarios depending on how much players exercise or get out of shape.

7) Better hand-to-hand combat

Hand-to-hand and melee combat has never really been Rockstar Games' strong suit. While it was a fantastic feature in San Andreas and had improved significantly in GTA 4, it did not carry forward that tradition into Grand Theft Auto 5.

So, fans would love to see some serious changes in this aspect. It would be exciting if players could perform complex martial arts moves and chain combos to demolish enemies without using weapons. This will also allow the combat to feel refreshing and interesting.

8) Realistic vehicle damage

There are several reasons why GTA 4 is one of the most realistic titles in the series. One of them is how it deals with the damage to the vehicles. In other games, cars sustain just a couple of scratches before blowing up straight away.

Enhancing and bringing back this feature from the previous game would make GTA 6 much more realistic, both aesthetically and mechanically. Since it is supposed to be better than all the other titles so far, it only makes sense to add something like this.

9) Adding random events across the map

One of the best things about RDR 2 is the random events that players can encounter while exploring the map. This can range from coming across a wild animal chomping its prey to meeting a cult having a meeting in the wild.

Since GTA 6 is supposed to have a huge map, adding various kinds of interesting random events would make exploration much more interesting. It would also encourage players to roam around more while searching for such events.

10) Contact other characters without restrictions

There are tons of supporting characters in the GTA series that deserve more screen time. While players can sometimes contact them through messages, there are hardly any options for calling and helping them out with missions or general exploring.

So, it'd be amazing if Rockstar added a feature that allows players to contact other characters and interact with them freely. It would help players, both with the immersion and the realism of the title.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will set a new benchmark for video games? Yes, absolutely No, not really 0 votes