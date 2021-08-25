3 best games like GTA 5 for slow Android phones in August 2021

GTA 5 is gaining more and more popularity with every passing year. Despite the game's massive success, it is not available on mobile gaming platforms, ie. Android and iOS. To find out how to play GTA 5 on Android smartphones, players can read this article.

Since GTA 5 cannot be officially downloaded on Android smartphones, players can try other alternatives. Gamers often face trouble finding a game that can run on a low-end phone. However, the games listed below will deliver a smooth experience on the majority of low-end mobiles.

Android games like GTA 5 for slow smartphones

These are the three best Android games like GTA 5 for slow smartphones:

3) Auto Gangsters

Auto Gangsters revolve around crime and gangs much like GTA 5. The game has a good collection of vehicles that players can roam around in.

Players can solve missions on three maps: San Andreas, Liberty City, and Vegas. The game is compatible with low-end Android phones as it only requires Android 4.0 and above.

2) Los Angeles Crimes

The range of game modes offered by this title is vast. Mobile gamers have the option to engage in exhilarating car races like they did in GTA 5.

From team death-match to zombie survival, Los Angeles Crimes has it all. Players can click here to get a game that boasts over 10 million downloads.

1) Gunshot City

The open-world game gives players the liberty to roam around the map like GTA 5. Mobile gamers can fight with rival gangs or choose to do normal jobs to earn cash.

Players can complete missions like Police Patrol, Taxi Driver, etc. The game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store. Those interested can download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul