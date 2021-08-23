3 best games like GTA 5 for low-end slow PCs in August 2021

GTA 5 is one of the best GTA titles released back in 2013. Often regarded as Rockstar Games’ magnum opus, GTA 5 also has an online version called GTA Online that players can enjoy with their friends.

Sadly, GTA 5 is not compatible with low-end PCs, and hence, many players search for similar options. Hence, PC gamers can look at the games given on the list below as they can run on low-end, slow systems.

Games like GTA 5 for low-end PCs

1) Max Payne

Max Payne is the best game like GTA 5 compatible with slow PCs as it requires only 128 MB RAM. It has a linear storyline and is not an open-world game, but the action-packed missions will remind players of the GTA classic.

The title allows the lead character to roam around in cool vehicles to solve cases. The collection of weapons is also sufficient enough to complete missions successfully.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Game-Debate)

OS: Win 95

Processor: Intel Pentium III/AMD Athlon MP

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16MB or NVIDIA Vanta 16 MB

System Memory: 128 MB RAM

Storage: 600 MB Hard drive space

DirectX 8 Compatible Graphics Card

2) Just Cause

This is a third-person, action-adventure game like GTA 5. Gamers have the option to hop into a car and drive around to explore the lush green forests and snowy mountains that it offers.

They can also complete the main story missions along with the bonus ones that the title offers. Just Cause requires only 256 MB RAM to run.

Minimum system requirements: (Source: Steam)

Microsoft Windows® 2000/XP. (Windows® 95/98/ME/NT not supported)

Pentium IV 1.4GHz (or AMD AthlonXP 1700+ processor or higher).

256MB System Memory.

3D Hardware Accelerator Card Required - 100% DirectX® 9.0c compatible with 128 MB and Shader model 2.0. (GF FX 5700 or ATI 9500)

100% DirectX® 9.0c compatible 16-bit sound card and latest drivers

4.0GB of uncompressed free disk space (plus 600MB for Windows® 2000/XP swap file)

100% Windows® 2000/XP compatible mouse, keyboard, and latest drivers.

3) The Godfather II

Inspired by the award-winning movie of the same name, Godfather II depicts the highs and lows of a dysfunctional gangster family. Users can take part in action-packed missions as they did in GTA 5.

The game also has a multiplayer mode that can accommodate up to sixteen players. Two teams are divided into eight players each.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: P4 2.8GHz or faster

CPU SPEED: 2.8 GHz or faster

RAM: 1 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB Shader Model 3.0, DirectX 9.0c compatible video card NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or better (7300, 7600 GS, and 8500 are below minimum system requirements), ATI X1600 Pro or better (HD2400 is below minimum system requirements)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: At least 9GB of free space

