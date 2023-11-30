3 free GTA games to be available for download on Android devices if you have this subscription

The remasters of 3 classic GTA games, Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, will soon be available for download free of cost on Android for Netflix subscribers. The streaming giant has recently started hosting mobile video games on its official app and is set to add Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition to its vast library in just a couple of weeks.

The remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy was originally released in 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Its much-awaited Android port will be available in December, and those interested can start pre-registering.

3 free GTA games to be available for download on Android devices for Netflix subscribers in December 2023

TV Show and movie streaming giant Netflix made a huge announcement on November 29, 2023, confirming the arrival of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on its official mobile app on December 14.

The remasters of these classic GTA games will be available for free to all Netflix subscribers on Android devices. There will be no extra charges, in-game advertisements, or in-app purchases.

All that will be needed to access the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Android devices is an active Netflix subscription. The titles will be available on Netflix's official mobile app and Google Play in a few weeks.

Starting December 14, 2023, you should be able to access the GTA Trilogy on Netflix from its app's dedicated Games section.

While player reception of Grand Theft Auto's Definitive Editions on consoles and PCs was poor due to the plethora of game-breaking bugs and glitches, the patches and updates released by Rockstar Games fixed many of the issues. Whether the titles' mobile ports will be free from such problems remains to be seen.

Interestingly, the Android ports of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas's original versions are already available on Google Play and have been for quite a while. However, they are not available for free to Netflix subscribers and must be bought.

Fans have also been waiting for Rockstar to release GTA 5 on Android, but the developer has never announced any plans for it. Nevertheless, these three classic Grand Theft Auto titles are more than capable of providing hours worth of entertainment.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition's mobile port will also be available for free to Netflix subscribers on iOS devices. Just like Android users, they can either access these three Rockstar Games titles from the Netflix mobile app or the Apple App Store.

